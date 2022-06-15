Orlando concert picks of the weekend: Sad Halen, Permanent Makeup, Wet Nurse, Gene Loves Jezebel, Jordan Foley

This week, some good freebies and fresh looks.

Gene Loves Jezebel, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Super Passive, Sandman Sleeps, DJ Lavidicus: When I first saw Gene Loves Jezebel in their prime, my teenage excitement was somewhat blunted by the incestuous stage interplay between twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston. Well, what you get isn't always what you seek — SU-GAR! — and fraternal acrimony ultimately split them into two separate versions of GLJ. In case you're keeping score, the one coming here is the U.K.-based Jay Aston band. The loaded bill also features pre-eminent Dallas goth rockers Rosegarden Funeral Party, Orlando post-punk group Super Passive, South Florida's Sandman Sleeps and Memento Mori's DJ Lavidicus. (8 p.m. Friday, June 17, Will's Pub, $20)

Permanent Makeup, Wet Nurse: Usually, the Will's Pub patio shows are understandably chill. But this one's gonna get loud. Tampa Bay art-punks Permanent Makeup blend progressive ethos and aggression into a high-tension attack. Bad news for the neighbors perhaps, but great news for us. (6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Dirty Laundry, free)

Sad Halen, the TransDimensionalizers, Surf Witch, LeLe and the Bloodspitters: A little later and a block over will be this notable local bill anchored by two solid native bands in superlative fuzz-rockers Sad Halen and punk group the TransDimensionalizers. But it'll also feature peeks at some new homegrown bands. LeLe and the Bloodspitters, whose debut EP will be released this very day, are an outlandish punk act whose members pack heavy pedigree from bands like Bubble Boys and Country Slashers. And Surf Witch are a young band fronted by Megan Cahill and backed by Chris and the Chemtrails. (7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Uncle Lou's, free)

Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Feverdreams: As one of the area's leading Americana acts today, Jordan Foley and company are always a reliable force of power and soul. But this will be the first Orlando peek at Feverdreams, a promising new act that's risen from the ashes of excellent Ocala band the States. With this year's sweeping debut single "Wildfire (Everything Dies)," Feverdreams are staking claim to territory that's as rootsy as it is indie and should make fans of Mike Dunn and Gasoline Heart swoon hard. (8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, the Imperial Orlando, free)

