VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks, June 3-8: Problem Pack, Yngwie Malmsteen, TWRP, T.S.O.L.

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 9:49 am

"Tupper Ware Remix Party (TWRP) is a band currently based in Toronto, Canada, which is in Space, which is in Canada."
"Tupper Ware Remix Party (TWRP) is a band currently based in Toronto, Canada, which is in Space, which is in Canada." courtesy photo

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Problem Pack, Super Passive, Hexorcism: This event marks the Falcon's first real concert since the pandemic, and it's a good native one featuring the sneering punk rock of Problem Pack, the synth-thick post-punk of Super Passive and the goth-gaze of Hexorcism. Go welcome the beloved Thornton Park art bar back into the live mix. (8 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Falcon, $3 donation)

Yngwie Malmsteen: Must 1) love guitars, 2) be allergic to artful restraint and 3) live by the maxim that metal needs more flair. Those are the prerequisites for this show. If you check all three boxes, then you already worship at the altar of this neoclassical shred master. If not, then go back to your dull, gray lives. (7 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Plaza Live, $34.50-$59.50)

TWRP, Rich Aucoin: Of course, there's the music — from TWRP's smooth 1980s synth rock to Rich Aucoin's indie-pop grandeur. But this concert will be a true capital-S Show pairing two famously spirited live acts. Toronto's TWRP bring as much commitment to costume and character to the stage as Peelander-Z. And fellow Canadian Rich Aucoin is known for rousing performances that engage and levitate audiences. (7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, West End Trading Co., $25-$28)

T.S.O.L., 430 Steps, Never Ender, Caustic Bats: From their dizzying stylistic evolution to a crazy saga of infighting that fractured them into multiple camps claiming the name, California legends T.S.O.L. are one of punk's most twisted tales. But once the original lineup won the legal rights to regroup in 1999, they've since gotten back to their punk roots. Support for this show will be Orlando hardcore band 430 Steps, Melbourne pop-punkers Never Ender and the debut of Orlando goth-punk group Caustic Bats. (7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Will's Pub, $20)

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Grave Return, Curtains and the Hamiltons

Orlando punks the Hamiltons, Grave Return and Curtains kick out the jams at three-way record release show
Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend

Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend
Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Grave Return, Curtains and the Hamiltons

Orlando punks the Hamiltons, Grave Return and Curtains kick out the jams at three-way record release show
Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend

Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend
Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Grave Return, Curtains and the Hamiltons

Orlando punks the Hamiltons, Grave Return and Curtains kick out the jams at three-way record release show
Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend

Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend
Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw and heard at Paul McCartney's stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Everything we saw at Omar Apollo's House of Blues tour stop in Orlando

Trending

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

By Kyle Eagle

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando tonight

By Matthew Moyer

Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando tonight

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

By Maitane Orue

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

Orlando DJ BMF hosts musical tribute to Prince this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando DJ BMF hosts musical tribute to Prince this weekend

Also in Music

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

By Maitane Orue

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

By Kyle Eagle

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Program Director Creating Life by Design SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Program Director Creating Life by Design

Reflecting on a life lived with the music of Paul McCartney, ahead of his Orlando stadium show

By Ida V. Eskamani

Return of the Macca
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us