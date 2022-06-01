Orlando concert picks, June 3-8: Problem Pack, Yngwie Malmsteen, TWRP, T.S.O.L.

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Problem Pack, Super Passive, Hexorcism: This event marks the Falcon's first real concert since the pandemic, and it's a good native one featuring the sneering punk rock of Problem Pack, the synth-thick post-punk of Super Passive and the goth-gaze of Hexorcism. Go welcome the beloved Thornton Park art bar back into the live mix. (8 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Falcon, $3 donation)

Yngwie Malmsteen: Must 1) love guitars, 2) be allergic to artful restraint and 3) live by the maxim that metal needs more flair. Those are the prerequisites for this show. If you check all three boxes, then you already worship at the altar of this neoclassical shred master. If not, then go back to your dull, gray lives. (7 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Plaza Live, $34.50-$59.50)

TWRP, Rich Aucoin: Of course, there's the music — from TWRP's smooth 1980s synth rock to Rich Aucoin's indie-pop grandeur. But this concert will be a true capital-S Show pairing two famously spirited live acts. Toronto's TWRP bring as much commitment to costume and character to the stage as Peelander-Z. And fellow Canadian Rich Aucoin is known for rousing performances that engage and levitate audiences. (7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, West End Trading Co., $25-$28)

T.S.O.L., 430 Steps, Never Ender, Caustic Bats: From their dizzying stylistic evolution to a crazy saga of infighting that fractured them into multiple camps claiming the name, California legends T.S.O.L. are one of punk's most twisted tales. But once the original lineup won the legal rights to regroup in 1999, they've since gotten back to their punk roots. Support for this show will be Orlando hardcore band 430 Steps, Melbourne pop-punkers Never Ender and the debut of Orlando goth-punk group Caustic Bats. (7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Will's Pub, $20)

