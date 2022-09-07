ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando concert picks for Sept. 9-12: Planning for Burial, Couples Therapy; Zeta, Edhochuli; Fabulous Weapon; Rolo Tomassi

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 4:00 am

Orlando band Couples Therapy plays Will's Pub Friday, Sept. 9, with Planning for Burial
Orlando band Couples Therapy plays Will's Pub Friday, Sept. 9, with Planning for Burial photo courtesy of the band

If you're coming out, be safe, be cool.

Planning for Burial, Couples Therapy, Haize, Bloom Dream: This one's for those who like it thick and moody. Pennsylvania one-man act Planning for Burial mines the atmospheric hinterlands of heavy music, merging shoegaze, metal and slowcore into an enveloping monolith of sorrow. Orlando's Couples Therapy are also highly textural and stylistically diverse, ranging from dreamy to heavy, sometimes both simultaneously. Miami's Bloom Dream are an amalgam of post-hardcore intensity, emo feels and shoegaze aura. And new local project Haize impresses with haunted avant-soul. (8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Will's Pub, $12-$15) 

Zeta, Edhochuli, Moxiebeat, Gillian Carter, Dearest: This bill packs some of the most modern and original takes on heavy music right now. First, no one is pushing that envelope with as much tropical intensity as South Florida's Zeta. But Pittsburgh's Edhochuli also take punk rock into deep progressive waters with their dense and complex sound. California's Moxiebeat are a Filipinx band whose ferocious hardcore verges on noise rock. Local heat will come from post-hardcore leaders Gillian Carter and mood maestro Dearest. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Will's Pub, $15-$20) 

Fabulous Weapon: The In-Between Series usually stays true to its downtown art gallery setting with avant-garde music. But this time, it's smearing on some red drugstore lipstick and getting a little dangerous. Orlando art-rock couple Fabulous Weapon are a rising young act that just released a seductive record (Highway Killerz) that oozes sex and crime. (7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, CityArts, $5)

Rolo Tomassi, Cryptodira, The Callous Daoboys: This three-headed hydra comes straight from metal's progressive flank. Between the extreme and dimensional onslaught of U.K. headliners Rolo Tomassi, the progressive death metal of New York's Cryptodira and the dizzying technical frenzy of Atlanta's the Callous Daoboys, it's gonna be a tornado of math and screaming that will fry your nerves. (6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Will's Pub, $15-$18) 

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Trending

Orlando bands throw 'Rock + Roe' benefit show for Florida Access Network this month

By Matthew Moyer

Surf Witch

Orlando experimental music alum Steven Head drops solo music as Heavy Mirrors

By Matthew Moyer

Steven Head aka Heavy Mirrors

Foundational Orlando music scene maker Jim Faherty gets immortalized at the History Center

By Bao Le-Huu

1990s Orlando band Tabitha’s Secret, featuring a young Rob Thomas and Brian Yale, at Club Nowhere

Orlando singer Talii takes it to the next level with 'More Than Friends'

By Shelton Hull

Orlando singer Talii

Also in Music

Orlando singer Talii takes it to the next level with 'More Than Friends'

By Shelton Hull

Orlando singer Talii

Orlando bands throw 'Rock + Roe' benefit show for Florida Access Network this month

By Matthew Moyer

Surf Witch

Timucua Arts' International Guitar Festival finishes strong in Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Hiroya Tsukamoto

Central Florida experimental artist Cabo Boing kicks off East Coast tour with Baggie in Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Cabo Boing
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us