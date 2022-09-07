Orlando concert picks for Sept. 9-12: Planning for Burial, Couples Therapy; Zeta, Edhochuli; Fabulous Weapon; Rolo Tomassi

If you're coming out, be safe, be cool.

Planning for Burial, Couples Therapy, Haize, Bloom Dream: This one's for those who like it thick and moody. Pennsylvania one-man act Planning for Burial mines the atmospheric hinterlands of heavy music, merging shoegaze, metal and slowcore into an enveloping monolith of sorrow. Orlando's Couples Therapy are also highly textural and stylistically diverse, ranging from dreamy to heavy, sometimes both simultaneously. Miami's Bloom Dream are an amalgam of post-hardcore intensity, emo feels and shoegaze aura. And new local project Haize impresses with haunted avant-soul. (8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Will's Pub, $12-$15)

Zeta, Edhochuli, Moxiebeat, Gillian Carter, Dearest: This bill packs some of the most modern and original takes on heavy music right now. First, no one is pushing that envelope with as much tropical intensity as South Florida's Zeta. But Pittsburgh's Edhochuli also take punk rock into deep progressive waters with their dense and complex sound. California's Moxiebeat are a Filipinx band whose ferocious hardcore verges on noise rock. Local heat will come from post-hardcore leaders Gillian Carter and mood maestro Dearest. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Will's Pub, $15-$20)

Fabulous Weapon: The In-Between Series usually stays true to its downtown art gallery setting with avant-garde music. But this time, it's smearing on some red drugstore lipstick and getting a little dangerous. Orlando art-rock couple Fabulous Weapon are a rising young act that just released a seductive record (Highway Killerz) that oozes sex and crime. (7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, CityArts, $5)

Rolo Tomassi, Cryptodira, The Callous Daoboys: This three-headed hydra comes straight from metal's progressive flank. Between the extreme and dimensional onslaught of U.K. headliners Rolo Tomassi, the progressive death metal of New York's Cryptodira and the dizzying technical frenzy of Atlanta's the Callous Daoboys, it's gonna be a tornado of math and screaming that will fry your nerves. (6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Will's Pub, $15-$18)

[email protected]