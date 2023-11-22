Orlando concert calendar, Thanksgiving weekend edition: 15 shows that'll get you out of the house, from Doja Cat to Cattle Decapitation

Do the mashed potato

By and on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 4:29 pm

Work off the turkey with Doja Cat
Wednesday, Nov. 22

AAHZ 2023: Dynamix II, DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Dave Cannalte, Andy Hughes 8:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$550; 407-648-8363.

Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Shak Nasti 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Tropicaliente 2023: Grupo Niche, Hector Acosta 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $75-$175; 407-351-5483.

Friday, Nov. 24

Doja Cat, Doechii 7:30 pm; Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa; $45.75; 813-301-6500.

Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Graveyard Dogs, Piss Test, TV Generation, The Rat Basturdz 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Candlelight: The Best of Amy Winehouse 7 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 402-249-2445.

Circuit Church: Pothole Skinny, Earth Fault, Zap Danger 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

CRUX: Hellcat Tendencies, Audromeda, Amaryllis, Arcade Apocalypse, u1sc3 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

Take Me Out: A 2000's Indie Dance Party; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Coco in Concert on Tour 4:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014.

Get on the Good Foot: A Benefit for Eugene Snowden 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$25.

Handel's Messiah 2 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-358-6603.

Manchester Orchestra, The Get Up Kids 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $36-$95; 407-934-2583.

