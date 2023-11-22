Orlando concert calendar, Thanksgiving weekend edition: 15 shows that'll get you out of the house, from Doja Cat to Cattle Decapitation

click to enlarge courtesy photo Work off the turkey with Doja Cat





Wednesday, Nov. 22

AAHZ 2023: Dynamix II, DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Dave Cannalte, Andy Hughes 8:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$550; 407-648-8363.

Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Shak Nasti 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Tropicaliente 2023: Grupo Niche, Hector Acosta 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $75-$175; 407-351-5483.

Friday, Nov. 24

Doja Cat, Doechii 7:30 pm; Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa; $45.75; 813-301-6500.



Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Graveyard Dogs, Piss Test, TV Generation, The Rat Basturdz 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Candlelight: The Best of Amy Winehouse 7 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 402-249-2445.

Circuit Church: Pothole Skinny, Earth Fault, Zap Danger 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

CRUX: Hellcat Tendencies, Audromeda, Amaryllis, Arcade Apocalypse, u1sc3 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

Take Me Out: A 2000's Indie Dance Party; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Coco in Concert on Tour 4:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014.

Get on the Good Foot: A Benefit for Eugene Snowden 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$25.

Handel's Messiah 2 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-358-6603.

Manchester Orchestra, The Get Up Kids 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $36-$95; 407-934-2583.