Orlando concert calendar Nov. 1-7: Live music all around town

click to enlarge photo via Ticketmaster Boys Like Girls play a free show in Winter Park Thursday evening

Wednesday, Nov. 1



Bay Street, Bozo, Dearly Beloved, 2AMature, Orange Blossom Trail 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 407-623-3393.

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, Flipp_er, Tiger Beat, DJ Audromeda 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Esh Morgan 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50.50-$90.50; 407-351-5483.

Greg Diaz Quartet, David MacKenzie's Mind Meld Quintet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Up All Knight: The Lucky Cats, Default Friends, Sistamatic, Lady Heroine, The Pheromones 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $12; 407-704-6261.

Vulcano, Sadistic Ritual, Pariah, Ensanguined 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Boys Like Girls 5 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Bad Bunny 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261.

Greg Diaz Art of Imagination Quartet, John Olearchick 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Roosevelt Collier, Electric Kif 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Nov. 3

Armor for Sleep, The Early November, The Spill Canvas 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$100; 407-648-8363.

Austin Lucas, Matt Woods, Have Gun, Will Travel 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$17.

The Blues Is Alright Tour: King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey, Melvia "Chick" Rodgers 8 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $59-$175; 407-823-6006.

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer 6:30 & 9 pm; The Azalea Lodge at Mead Gardens, 1300 S Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45; 402-249-2445.

Concert Under the Stars: Dervish 7 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $45; 863-676-1408.

Ednita Nazario 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75-$175; 844-513-2014.

Evil Sword, Bacon Grease, Plurbal, Snotnoze Saleem 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Greg Diaz Art of Imagination Quartet, John Olearchick 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

K-Pop Dance Party 8:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Kenny Hoopla, Raised by Wolves, Groupthink 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $24.50; 407-704-6261.

Larry Fleet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Little Miss Nasty, Sizzy Rocket 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Maluma 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$171; 800-745-3000.

VNSSA 9 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $10-$15; 407-985-3507.

We the Kings 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Baroque Chamber Orchestra 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Battle of the Boy Bands: *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Conner Smith, John Morgan 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $19.50-$60; 407-934-2583.

Don Diablo 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$65; 570-592-0034.

Freestyle Fall Jam 8 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $45; 407-717-5312.

Guillermo Roude 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $47.60-$58.25.

College Park JazzFest 5 pm; Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Drive and Smith Street; $15-$20; 321-353-4856.

Lukas Nelson + POTR 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $29.50-$100.

Not, Glazed, Dial Drive, Way Out 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $13-$15; 407-673-2712.

The Pinko Beats, Lipjuice, the Okult, Paperback Romance, Holding On for Dear Life 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5; 407-623-3393.

"The Rite of Spring" and Emanuel Ax 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$130; 407-358-6603.

Sunshine Reggae Festival: Anthony B, King Yellowman, Nadine Sutherland, Little John, RasTakura, Propaganjah 2 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $30; 407-810-6435.

Tennis 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$45; 407-648-8363.

Terse Beats and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Tori Nance, Sticky Steve, Rogers Onlyson, TTN 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, Jason Boland and the Stragglers 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $59.50-$89.50; 407-295-3247.

We the Kings 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Carlos Rivera 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50-$150; 407-351-5483.

Daikaiju, Fatties 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

The Interrupters, The Slackers, Big D and the Kids Table, Radkey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$80; 407-934-2583.

"The Rite of Spring" and Emanuel Ax 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$130; 407-358-6603.

Sheila E. 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Monday, Nov. 6

Kaleigh Baker 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Sheila E. 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Skinny Lister, Bandaid Brigade, Pet Needs, Beans on Toast 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, Callous Daoboys 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Zeeceekeely and the Rise, Alex Leyva and the Swell Smashers 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.