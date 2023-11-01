Orlando concert calendar Nov. 1-7: Live music all around town

Tennis, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sheila E., Yellowman, Boys Like Girls...

By and on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 11:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Boys Like Girls play a free show in Winter Park Thursday evening - photo via Ticketmaster
photo via Ticketmaster
Boys Like Girls play a free show in Winter Park Thursday evening

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Bay Street, Bozo, Dearly Beloved, 2AMature, Orange Blossom Trail 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 407-623-3393.

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, Flipp_er, Tiger Beat, DJ Audromeda 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Esh Morgan 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50.50-$90.50; 407-351-5483.

Greg Diaz Quartet, David MacKenzie's Mind Meld Quintet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Up All Knight: The Lucky Cats, Default Friends, Sistamatic, Lady Heroine, The Pheromones 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $12; 407-704-6261.

Vulcano, Sadistic Ritual, Pariah, Ensanguined 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Related
Ty Dolla $ign plays Vanguard on Oct. 1

Fall Concert Guide: A metric ton of recommended Orlando gigs between now and Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 2

Boys Like Girls 5 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Bad Bunny 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261.

Greg Diaz Art of Imagination Quartet, John Olearchick 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Roosevelt Collier, Electric Kif 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Nov. 3

Armor for Sleep, The Early November, The Spill Canvas 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$100; 407-648-8363.

Austin Lucas, Matt Woods, Have Gun, Will Travel 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$17.

The Blues Is Alright Tour: King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey, Melvia "Chick" Rodgers 8 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $59-$175; 407-823-6006.

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer 6:30 & 9 pm; The Azalea Lodge at Mead Gardens, 1300 S Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45; 402-249-2445.

Concert Under the Stars: Dervish 7 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $45; 863-676-1408.

Ednita Nazario 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75-$175; 844-513-2014.

Evil Sword, Bacon Grease, Plurbal, Snotnoze Saleem 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Greg Diaz Art of Imagination Quartet, John Olearchick 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

K-Pop Dance Party 8:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Kenny Hoopla, Raised by Wolves, Groupthink 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $24.50; 407-704-6261.

Larry Fleet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Little Miss Nasty, Sizzy Rocket 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Maluma 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$171; 800-745-3000.

VNSSA 9 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $10-$15; 407-985-3507.

We the Kings 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Baroque Chamber Orchestra 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Battle of the Boy Bands: *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Conner Smith, John Morgan 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $19.50-$60; 407-934-2583.

Don Diablo 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$65; 570-592-0034.

Freestyle Fall Jam 8 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $45; 407-717-5312.

Guillermo Roude 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $47.60-$58.25.

College Park JazzFest 5 pm; Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Drive and Smith Street; $15-$20; 321-353-4856.

Lukas Nelson + POTR 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $29.50-$100.

Not, Glazed, Dial Drive, Way Out 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $13-$15; 407-673-2712.

The Pinko Beats, Lipjuice, the Okult, Paperback Romance, Holding On for Dear Life 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5; 407-623-3393.

"The Rite of Spring" and Emanuel Ax 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$130; 407-358-6603.

Sunshine Reggae Festival: Anthony B, King Yellowman, Nadine Sutherland, Little John, RasTakura, Propaganjah 2 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $30; 407-810-6435.

Tennis 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$45; 407-648-8363.

Terse Beats and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Tori Nance, Sticky Steve, Rogers Onlyson, TTN 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, Jason Boland and the Stragglers 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $59.50-$89.50; 407-295-3247.

We the Kings 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Carlos Rivera 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50-$150; 407-351-5483.

Daikaiju, Fatties 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

The Interrupters, The Slackers, Big D and the Kids Table, Radkey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$80; 407-934-2583.

"The Rite of Spring" and Emanuel Ax 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$130; 407-358-6603.

Sheila E. 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Monday, Nov. 6

Kaleigh Baker 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Sheila E. 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Skinny Lister, Bandaid Brigade, Pet Needs, Beans on Toast 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, Callous Daoboys 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Zeeceekeely and the Rise, Alex Leyva and the Swell Smashers 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Slideshow

Fall Concert Guide: Our 22 top picks for autumn’s best live music in Orlando

Sunday, Oct. 1: Kim Petras Pop sensation Petras' promo people (we love alliteration) have boldly declared 2023 "the year of Kim Petras" ... and y'know what? It ain't hyperbole for the first time in human history. Her smash hit "Unholy" with Sam Smith cleaned up on the charts and at the MTV VMAs. She played the Grammys and SNL and even posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Petras is a thoroughly modern pop-culture phenomenon, yes, but she has the songs to back it up. Newest album Feed the Beast offers up anthems like "King of Hearts" and "Claws." Expect to hear all of that and more. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66.
23 slides
Thursday, Sept. 28: Death Grips Experimental, gritty hip-hop trio Death Grips are mind-bogglingly in the midst of a U.S. tour that will take in an Orlando date at dance bastion Vanguard. Expect maximum volume, aggression and kinetic energy from both performers and audience members at these shows, with the band playing sprawling 30-song sets that aren't afraid to go deep into the B-side waters. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $35. Sept. 28-30: Lydia Lunch, Shyster, Hatebombs Figurehead madness spreads beyond the History Center! For three nights in late September, Jim Faherty takes over Will's Pub and Conduit with a trio of throwback (and in one case, shove-forward) shows. The Tremolords reassume their original Hatebombs moniker; OG Orlando punks Shyster reconvene for (maybe) one night only; and then the Black Widow of no wave, Lydia Lunch, blesses Orlando for a second time this year. Lunch will roll through with her Retrovirus crew for what is sure to be a volcanic and confrontational evening. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com; $20. Sept. 29-30: NOFX, Melvinator This double-header is a can't-miss for '90s punk fans. The main event is, of course, NOFX's big show at Orlando Amphitheater. It's part of the band's final tour and they're going out in a Butch and Sundance blaze of glory, aided and abetted by all-star comrades Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Codefendants, and the Last Gang. Then, on a more localized tip, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin does a weekend residency at Conduit. On Friday, Melvin will headline an intimate show under his solo electro-punk guise of Melvinator, and on Saturday he plays DJ after the Orlando Amphitheater show for the official afterparty. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com; $10-$999. Sunday, Oct. 1: Kim Petras Pop sensation Petras' promo people (we love alliteration) have boldly declared 2023 "the year of Kim Petras" ... and y'know what? It ain't hyperbole for the first time in human history. Her smash hit "Unholy" with Sam Smith cleaned up on the charts and at the MTV VMAs. She played the Grammys and SNL and even posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Petras is a thoroughly modern pop-culture phenomenon, yes, but she has the songs to back it up. Newest album Feed the Beast offers up anthems like "King of Hearts" and "Claws." Expect to hear all of that and more. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66. Oct. 3-8: Residency Festival Imagine iconic performers like Beck and Diana playing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Now imagine that happening in Orlando (checks notes) next month?! For six days in October, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Residency Festival at Steinmetz Hall, and the festival promises unique, collaborative performances that are flipping our collective wigs. Beck, Diana Ross, Harry Connick Jr., Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, and Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell will all be accompanied by the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Fingers crossed for an orchestral version of "Asshole." Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, various prices. Monday, Oct. 9: Nessa Barrett TikTok star turned singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett is embarking on her first-ever headlining tour, and the 15-date "Young Forever" jaunt includes a stop at Disney Springs. Barrett rose to fame in 2019 after sharing her life on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, but recently transitioned from social media star to proper pop star. She released her debut album young forever last October and was promptly named one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" superstars on the rise. House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $35-$100.
Click to View 23 slides

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Kabuki-masked rock rioters Daikaiju return to Orlando in early November

By Bao Le-Huu

Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday

The Blues Is Alright Tour brings Orlando a legion of rising stars of the genre

By Matthew Moyer

Pokey Bear is one of the headliners of this package tour coming to Orlando Friday

Avant torch singer Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves are coming to entertain you, Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Cindy Lee plays Orlando with Freak Heat Waves on Wednesday at Will's Pub

Also in Music

College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Avant torch singer Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves are coming to entertain you, Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Cindy Lee plays Orlando with Freak Heat Waves on Wednesday at Will's Pub

Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

By Grayson Keglovic

Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us