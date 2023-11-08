Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 8-14

Electric Daisy Carnival, sure, but also Sexyy Red, .38 Special, Brujeria, Streetlight Manifesto, Zebra La La ...

By and on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 10:19 am

Sexyy Red performs at the Beacham Thursday, Nov. 9 - image via Ticketmaster
image via Ticketmaster
Sexyy Red performs at the Beacham Thursday, Nov. 9

There's almost literally something for everyone this week on the concert scene.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Housewife 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Candlelight: A Tribute to U2 6:30 & 9 pm; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45-$55; 407-623-3342.

Daniela Soledade presents DecoTropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Destruction. Esk, Wormworld, Bacon Grease, Earthfault, Jacob Winans, 5000$, Flora.Flora.Flora.Flora.Flora 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Graham Nash 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $46-$350; 407-358-6603.

Joji, Kenny Beats, Savagerealm, Lil Toe 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Bullying the Jukebox 2: Ska Sux, Milton Fishman Superstud, DJ El Vocero 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Daniela Soledade presents Deco Tropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC Preparty: Deadmau5 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $55.95-$595.45; 800-745-3000.

Evalution, Raaket, Tpiston, Cavern 7 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $15.

Marc Ribot 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$40.

Pop Evil 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Sexyy Red 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $60; 407-648-8363.

Void. Terror. Silence: A Goth and Darkwave Night 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Nov. 10

Alas and Alleluia: Works for Double Choir 8 pm; First United Methodist Church - Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $15-$70; 407-849-6080.

Ascendence, 5 Billion Dead, Deth FX, Out of Darkness 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice and Men, Vended 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $34.50-$42.50; 407-351-5483.

Candlelight: From Bach to the Beatles 6:30 & 9 pm; 1010 West, 1010 W. Church St.; $40-$60.

Charly Jordan DJ Set 11 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $25-$175; 407-673-4422.

Daniela Soledade presents Deco Tropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: Subtronics 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Fortitude, Gargamel, The Rottens, Manera 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Fortunate Youth, The Ries Brothers 6 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $25; 386-873-2943.

Jessie Murph 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$149; 407-648-8363.

Manwolves, Jen in the Right Light, Sky Navy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Niko Moon, Jordan Harvey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20-$65; 407-934-2583.

Orchestra Fuego: Salsa Con Caché 8:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$150.

Skunk Ape Fest: Preying Mantease, Funlight, Serotonyn, Samadhi, Jupiter Storm 7:30 pm; The Spot, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Antagonizör, M.A.C.E., Problem Pack, Double Bubble 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $5; 407-270-9104.

Apartment E 30 Years 7 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Breland 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: Excision 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $29.99-$84.99; 570-592-0034.

Games We Play, Jutes, Ultra Q 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-648-8363.

Jadakiss, DJ Epps 8 pm; Xperience Live Event Center, 6385 West Colonial Drive; $40; 973-907-3044.

Plini, Strawberry Girls, Standards 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Streetlight Manifesto 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $29-$56.50; 407-351-5483.

Tilly Electronics, Limo Scene, KT Kink 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $12-$20.

Tiny Moving Parts, World's Greatest Dad 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$30.

Tiz the Szn Fest 5 pm; Community Center 729, 729 N. Thornton Ave.; $13; 4074632248.

Vangogo, Kings County 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12; 407-322-7475.

Sunday, Nov. 12

.38 Special 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Central Florida Jazz Society Presents: Zach Bartholomew Trio 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: The Chainsmokers 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $29.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert 2 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$154.50; 844-513-2014.

John Waite 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55.50-$75.50; 407-351-5483.

Paleface 8 pm; The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.; 407-250-6949.

Phoenix 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $47.50-$125; 407-934-2583.

Portrayal of Guilt, True Body, Pez, Thrull 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Rock Eupora, Rainbow Park, Chris and the Chemtrails, Widows! 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula, Will Bess, DJ Jas000n, Kissa Death 9 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Zebra La La: Beth McKee, Terri Binion, Hannah Stokes, Amy Robbins Band, The Chotchkies, Swamp Sistas, Z.Y.E. 2 pm; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; free-$20.

Monday, Nov. 13

.38 Special 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Latin Explorations by Magos Herrera 7 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $45; 407-849-6080.

Pain of Truth, Life's Question, Vomit Forth, Three Knee Deep, Domain, Spineater 6 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $20; 407-717-5312.

Unwed Sailor, Dearest, Emerging Shadows 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Brujeria, Pinata Protest, No Mas 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Bush, Bad Wolves, Eva Under Fire 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $49.50-$97.50; 407-351-5483.

Pierce the Veil, Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, L.S. Dunes 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $60.50-$105.50; 407-934-2583.

Romeo Santos 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $59-$499; 800-745-3000.

Straight No Chaser 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$80; 407-358-6603.



About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
