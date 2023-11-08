Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 8-14

image via Ticketmaster Sexyy Red performs at the Beacham Thursday, Nov. 9

There's almost literally something for everyone this week on the concert scene.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Housewife 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Candlelight: A Tribute to U2 6:30 & 9 pm; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45-$55; 407-623-3342.

Daniela Soledade presents DecoTropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Destruction. Esk, Wormworld, Bacon Grease, Earthfault, Jacob Winans, 5000$, Flora.Flora.Flora.Flora.Flora 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Graham Nash 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $46-$350; 407-358-6603.

Joji, Kenny Beats, Savagerealm, Lil Toe 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Bullying the Jukebox 2: Ska Sux, Milton Fishman Superstud, DJ El Vocero 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Daniela Soledade presents Deco Tropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC Preparty: Deadmau5 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $55.95-$595.45; 800-745-3000.

Evalution, Raaket, Tpiston, Cavern 7 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $15.

Marc Ribot 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$40.

Pop Evil 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Sexyy Red 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $60; 407-648-8363.

Void. Terror. Silence: A Goth and Darkwave Night 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Nov. 10

Alas and Alleluia: Works for Double Choir 8 pm; First United Methodist Church - Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $15-$70; 407-849-6080.

Ascendence, 5 Billion Dead, Deth FX, Out of Darkness 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice and Men, Vended 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $34.50-$42.50; 407-351-5483.

Candlelight: From Bach to the Beatles 6:30 & 9 pm; 1010 West, 1010 W. Church St.; $40-$60.

Charly Jordan DJ Set 11 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $25-$175; 407-673-4422.

Daniela Soledade presents Deco Tropical, Cortez and Friends 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: Subtronics 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Fortitude, Gargamel, The Rottens, Manera 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Fortunate Youth, The Ries Brothers 6 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $25; 386-873-2943.

Jessie Murph 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$149; 407-648-8363.

Manwolves, Jen in the Right Light, Sky Navy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Niko Moon, Jordan Harvey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20-$65; 407-934-2583.

Orchestra Fuego: Salsa Con Caché 8:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$150.

Skunk Ape Fest: Preying Mantease, Funlight, Serotonyn, Samadhi, Jupiter Storm 7:30 pm; The Spot, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Antagonizör, M.A.C.E., Problem Pack, Double Bubble 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $5; 407-270-9104.

Apartment E 30 Years 7 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Breland 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: Excision 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $29.99-$84.99; 570-592-0034.

Games We Play, Jutes, Ultra Q 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-648-8363.

Jadakiss, DJ Epps 8 pm; Xperience Live Event Center, 6385 West Colonial Drive; $40; 973-907-3044.

Plini, Strawberry Girls, Standards 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Streetlight Manifesto 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $29-$56.50; 407-351-5483.

Tilly Electronics, Limo Scene, KT Kink 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $12-$20.

Tiny Moving Parts, World's Greatest Dad 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$30.

Tiz the Szn Fest 5 pm; Community Center 729, 729 N. Thornton Ave.; $13; 4074632248.

Vangogo, Kings County 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12; 407-322-7475.

Sunday, Nov. 12

.38 Special 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Central Florida Jazz Society Presents: Zach Bartholomew Trio 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.

EDC Afterparty: The Chainsmokers 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $29.99-$79.99; 570-592-0034.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert 2 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$154.50; 844-513-2014.

John Waite 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55.50-$75.50; 407-351-5483.

Paleface 8 pm; The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.; 407-250-6949.

Phoenix 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $47.50-$125; 407-934-2583.

Portrayal of Guilt, True Body, Pez, Thrull 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Rock Eupora, Rainbow Park, Chris and the Chemtrails, Widows! 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula, Will Bess, DJ Jas000n, Kissa Death 9 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Zebra La La: Beth McKee, Terri Binion, Hannah Stokes, Amy Robbins Band, The Chotchkies, Swamp Sistas, Z.Y.E. 2 pm; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; free-$20.

Monday, Nov. 13

.38 Special 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Latin Explorations by Magos Herrera 7 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $45; 407-849-6080.

Pain of Truth, Life's Question, Vomit Forth, Three Knee Deep, Domain, Spineater 6 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $20; 407-717-5312.

Unwed Sailor, Dearest, Emerging Shadows 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Brujeria, Pinata Protest, No Mas 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Bush, Bad Wolves, Eva Under Fire 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $49.50-$97.50; 407-351-5483.

Pierce the Veil, Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, L.S. Dunes 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $60.50-$105.50; 407-934-2583.

Romeo Santos 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $59-$499; 800-745-3000.

Straight No Chaser 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$80; 407-358-6603.