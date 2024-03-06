Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town March 6-12

Wednesday, March 6
Darkest Hour, I Am, Mouth for War, Somnuri 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22; 407-673-2712.
Nems and Mac Lethal 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.
Thursday, March 7
Alexa Valentino, Rob Eberle 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-673-2712.
Black Wick, Snotnoze Saleem, Daniel Fuzztone, Los Jarritos, Derek Dunn 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.
Bubblegum Octopus, Mother Juno, KT Kink 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7; 407-623-3393.
C Note 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.
Koan Sound 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Mandy Patinkin 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$199.50; 844-513-2014.
Pablo Aragona Quintet, The Greenjays, Nahgool 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.
Ulysses Owens, Jr. and Generation Y 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.
Voz Veis 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $65-$225; 407-351-5483.
Friday, March 8
1K Phew, Aha Gazelle, Jon Keith, 1K Pson 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.
Aaron Lewis 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$89.50; 844-513-2014.
ACP Pro, Pressure Kitten, Syn Nine, DJ Geoffrey Skull 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Bryan Adams, Dave Stewart 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $31-$165; 800-745-3000.
Dave Mason, Pat Travers Band 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$55.50; 407-228-1220.
Enjoy, Cowgirl Clue 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $20; 407-246-1419.
Extreme, Living Colour 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39.50-$64.50; 407-351-5483.
Fancy Reagan 9 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$80.
Jhariah, Piao 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.
Noizu 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 817-583-1136.
The Rottens, Manera, Swift Knuckle Solution, Graveyard Dogs, The Rat Basturdz 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-322-7475.
Will Patrick 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.
Saturday, March 9
'68, The Callous Daoboys, The Homeless Gospel Choir 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $18; 407-673-2712.
Batman (1989) in Concert 3:30 & 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$100; 407-358-6603.
Bikini Trill, Gary Lazer Eyes 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.
Bob Dylan 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $61.88-$716.04; 844-513-2014.
Bunt 7 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$20; 407-849-0471.
Crankdat 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 817-583-1136.
Marc Anthony 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$181; 800-745-3000.
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$200.
The Pinko Beats, Dream October, Holly Pocket, Nervous Nature, Degrazi00 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.
Sybarite5 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45.
Sunday, March 10
Bob Dylan 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $61.88-$716.04; 844-513-2014.
Dianne Reeves 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 407-358-6603.
Falling in Place, Evershock, Transcendent, Warsteel, Hellcat Tendencies 5 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $10; 407-270-9104.
Hungover, Feel Real, Jawberry, Overthinker 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.
Monday, March 11
Sinister Feeling, Kidnapped, Miracle, Watts, Fallen God 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Tuesday, March 12
Jeff Rupert Quartet 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-636-9951.
OsamaSon 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Halo Halo Music Fest 4 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $15-$20; 407-623-3393.
Wooli 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$45; 570-592-0034.