Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town March 6-12

Marc Anthony, Dave Mason, C Note, Wooli, Mandy Patinkin, Dianne Reeves ...

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 1:00 am

Dianne Reeves performs Sunday at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Dianne Reeves performs Sunday at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts image via International Music Network

Wednesday, March 6

Darkest Hour, I Am, Mouth for War, Somnuri 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22; 407-673-2712.

Nems and Mac Lethal 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Thursday, March 7

Alexa Valentino, Rob Eberle 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-673-2712.

Black Wick, Snotnoze Saleem, Daniel Fuzztone, Los Jarritos, Derek Dunn 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Bubblegum Octopus, Mother Juno, KT Kink 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7; 407-623-3393.

C Note 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

Koan Sound 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Mandy Patinkin 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$199.50; 844-513-2014.

Pablo Aragona Quintet, The Greenjays, Nahgool 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Ulysses Owens, Jr. and Generation Y 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Voz Veis 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $65-$225; 407-351-5483.

Friday, March 8

1K Phew, Aha Gazelle, Jon Keith, 1K Pson 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.

Aaron Lewis 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$89.50; 844-513-2014.

ACP Pro, Pressure Kitten, Syn Nine, DJ Geoffrey Skull 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Bryan Adams, Dave Stewart 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $31-$165; 800-745-3000.

Dave Mason, Pat Travers Band 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$55.50; 407-228-1220.

Enjoy, Cowgirl Clue 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $20; 407-246-1419.

Extreme, Living Colour 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39.50-$64.50; 407-351-5483.

Fancy Reagan 9 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$80.

Jhariah, Piao 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.

Noizu 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 817-583-1136.

The Rottens, Manera, Swift Knuckle Solution, Graveyard Dogs, The Rat Basturdz 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-322-7475.

Will Patrick 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Saturday, March 9

'68, The Callous Daoboys, The Homeless Gospel Choir 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $18; 407-673-2712.

Batman (1989) in Concert 3:30 & 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$100; 407-358-6603.

Bikini Trill, Gary Lazer Eyes 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.

Bob Dylan 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $61.88-$716.04; 844-513-2014.

Bunt 7 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$20; 407-849-0471.

Crankdat 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 817-583-1136.

Marc Anthony 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$181; 800-745-3000.

Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$200.

The Pinko Beats, Dream October, Holly Pocket, Nervous Nature, Degrazi00 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Sybarite5 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45.

Sunday, March 10

Bob Dylan 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $61.88-$716.04; 844-513-2014.

Dianne Reeves 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 407-358-6603.

Falling in Place, Evershock, Transcendent, Warsteel, Hellcat Tendencies 5 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $10; 407-270-9104.

Hungover, Feel Real, Jawberry, Overthinker 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.

Monday, March 11

Sinister Feeling, Kidnapped, Miracle, Watts, Fallen God 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Tuesday, March 12

Jeff Rupert Quartet 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-636-9951.

OsamaSon 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Halo Halo Music Fest 4 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $15-$20; 407-623-3393.

Wooli 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$45; 570-592-0034.

