Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Jan. 4-9

Tommy Stinson, Jesse Cook, Caustic Bats

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

Thursday, Jan. 4:

Emma White 8 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free.

Sweet Spine 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Jan. 5:

BREED, Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda, Devils Envy, Counting Bodies 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Glass Body, Warm Frames, Super Bitch, N.E.O.N. 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Lovataraxx, Ortrotasce, Earth Fault 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15.

Oklahoma Stackhouse, Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse, Gary Lazer Eyes 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$100.

The Rocket Man Show 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $33-$38; 386-456-8568.

Saved by the '90s 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $16.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

School of Rock House Band Jam 1:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $5; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, Jan. 6:

Midnight Memories: A One Direction Night 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.

Jazz Into the New Year 5 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; free-$20; 863-676-1408.

Prattfest: RUSH Tribute Concert 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

The Rocket Man Show 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $33-$38; 386-456-8568.

Three Kings Day Salsa Night: Orquesta Arriba El Son 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $12.

Sunday, Jan. 7:

Carrabelle, Madwoman, Rose Cold 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Chemical X, The Palmeranians, Manera, Effit 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; 407-270-9104.

Know Your Enemy: A Tribute to Rage Against the Machine 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.

Monday, Jan. 8:

Academy Order, Caustic Bats, Distant Stations 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.

Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Bonginator, Frog Mallet, Pariah, Gnarcoossee 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Boyscott 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Jesse Cook 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$124.50; 407-358-6603.

Tommy Stinson 7 pm; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 929-722-4873.

VAV 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $69-$99; 407-228-1220.

Newsletters

