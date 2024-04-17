Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town April 17-23

courtesy photo Aterciopelados plays House of Blues Friday, April 19

Wednesday, April 17 :

Beach Fossils, Nation of Language 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Big Jef Special, Prison Wine, Patrick Hagerman 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7.

Fairview 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$50; 407-704-6261.

Hometown Throwdown: Beebs + Lovelady 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Jeffrey Lewis and The Voltage, Grasping Straws 8 pm; The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave.; $13.

Kendra Morris 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Music in Mills: The Gazebros 7 pm; Pigzza, 1050 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-704-8223.

Swamp Sistas Volunteer Jam 6 pm; Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive; 407-295-1066.

Thursday, April 18 :

April Brown and After 5 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Benny The Butcher, Boldy James 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $35-$175; 407-648-8363.

Big Hits From the Box Office 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24.50-$29.

Jesse McCartney 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$85; 407-934-2583.

Le Petite Fete Presents: The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Dance Party 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Manwolves, CrashPrez, Jen in the Right Light 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Pony Bradshaw, Caleb Caudle 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$200.

Rodrigo y Gabriela 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Zeta, The Caution Children, 0 Miles Per Hour, Letters to Part, Breed 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$17; 407-673-2712.

Friday, April 19 :

Aterciopelados 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$80; 407-934-2583.

Auditory Armory, Faces of Many, Moat Cobra, The Rottens 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Big Hits From the Box Office 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24.50-$29.

Don Omar 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$181; 800-745-3000.

Eazybaked, Honeycomb Live, Milano b2b Montycler, Tenkai, Baker's Set 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$50; 407-648-8363.

Ella and The Bossa Beat 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29.50.

Games We Play 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Holly Pocket, Preying Mantease, Default Friends, Birds Outside, Sunny Side Up 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $15; 407-623-3393.

Marisela 8 pm; Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $63; 321-697-3333.

No Business, Granite State, Mind Virus, newfoundgenocide 6 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 386-956-6841.

Please Understand: Nextel, Remi, Blxxdshot, Ogxloop 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

The Red Clay Strays 6:30 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford;

Totem Cave 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $25; 407-595-2713.

Saturday, April 20 :

420 Fest: Oklahoma Stackhouse, The Intracoastals, Smyrna Erb, Inity Rebel Music, Neverless, Vibes Farm 4:20 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

Ali Siddiq 7 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$125; 407-358-6603.

Big Hits From the Box Office 3 & 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24.50-$29.

Earth Day Birthday 11 am; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $25-$300; 407-295-3247.

Flagman, Elders, Space Corolla, Cloutchaser, Sky Navy 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Fly by Midnight, Kenzo Cregan 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$87.50; 407-246-1419.

Freestyle Legends Reunion TKA, Judy Torres, George Lamond, Cynthia, Johnny O, Lisette Melendez, Coro, Angel (The Cover Girls), and Giggles. Hosted by Charlie Rock with music by DJ Mickey Garcia. 8 pm; Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $48-$154; 321-697-3333.

George Clanton, Sextile, Frost Children, Donzii 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $26; 407-704-6261.

Holly Pocket, The Okult, Primal Instinct, The Pinko Beats, Mitar 7 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-237-9180.

Leonid and Friends 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$150; 407-228-1220.

Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, Nerv 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.

Mimi Webb, Benson Boone 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$69.50; 407-934-2583.

Nashville Night: Matt Jenkins, JT Harding 4 & 8 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $60.

Orian Rose Quintet 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

SoDo After Dark: The Sh-Booms 6 pm; Rockpit Brewing, 10 W. Illiana St.; $20-$25.

Stoned Mary, Burial Joy, Nailwound, Fiends, Werewolves, NOT 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, April 21 :

Eric Jafet, Pilot Jonezz, Lady Heroine, Luke Middleton 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

High Fade, Sweet Cambodia 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Joe's NYC Bar 12:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.;$20.

Morgan Wade 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford;

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Southern Brunch: The Za-Boo-Zays 10:30 am & 1 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $95.

Monday April 22 :

Mortuous, Cemetery Filth, Pariah, Pontifex 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, April 23 :

Keep Flying, Bay Street, Mode, Walking Blue 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Matt LaPham 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Steaksauce Mustache, Shock and Awe, Dale Earnhardt, KS23 6:30 pm; The S.P.O.T, 6633 E Colonial Drive; $8-$13; 386-956-6841.

Will Patrick 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.