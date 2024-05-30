Orlando concert calendar: Lionel Richie, Hauser, Skilla Baby, Goth Prom, Punx Prom, The Ludes and more

Thursday, May 30
Black Kray 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.
Boundaries, Orthodox, Kaonashi, No Cure 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $22-$25.
Jesse Ray Smith 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $55-$175; 800-745-3000.
Lee Asher 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $42-$122; 407-351-5483.
Mozart's "Requiem" 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600.
Skilla Baby, Rob49 7 pm; Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $35-$240; 407-717-5312.
Friday, May 31
A-F-R-O, 60 East 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Cozy Worldwide 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.
Goth Prom: First Wave, Lovesong 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.
Haley Reinhart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50.
Hawt and Popular Vol 3.2 Release Party: Breed, Hollow Leg, Weak, Hate It 6 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.
Ivanhoe Village Vibes: Hannah Stokes 5:30 pm; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; 407-246-4278.
Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $56-$496; 800-745-3000.
Orlando Indie Night: Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells, Rohna, Mirror Parts, Lady Heroine 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-648-8363.
Tommy Frenzy, Holy Human, Kissing Betty 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.
Saturday, June 1
Cardiel, Chalk Tiger, Sick Dogs 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
"Considering Matthew Shepard" 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$59.50.
Haley Reinhart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50.
Heroes and Villains: A Comic Con(cert) 7 pm; Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive; $30; 321-303-1404.
The Ludes, The Chotchkies, Curtains 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free; 407-547-9151.
Punx Prom: Snotnoze Saleem, Being Online, Suisside, Kitty Kitty Meow Meow, M.A.C.E., Hadee 7 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $7-$10.
Super Bitch, Warm Frames, Bacon Grease, Cujo Bronson Band 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.
Youth To The Front All Ages Show: The Pheromones, Preying Mantease, Catnap, S.M.O.P. 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$20.
Sunday, June 2
"Considering Matthew Shepard" 2 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$59.50.
Dikembe, Virginity, Winded, Yeah, Sure 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
Hauser 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $44.50-$1118.18; 844-513-2014.
Orlando Gay Chorus: The Gay Agenda: Revealed 4 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$35; 407-358-6603.
Stephen Sharer Noon; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $29.99-$399; 407-704-6261.
Monday, June 3
Rolling Stones 8 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $97-$495; 407-423-2476.
Tuesday, June 4
The Woggles, The Tremolords, The BellTowers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.
