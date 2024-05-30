BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando concert calendar: Lionel Richie, Hauser, Skilla Baby, Goth Prom, Punx Prom, The Ludes and more

Live music around town, May 30-June 4

Thu, May 30, 2024 at 11:14 am

Hello, is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? He's at the Kia Center with Earth, Wind and Fire Friday night.
Hello, is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? He's at the Kia Center with Earth, Wind and Fire Friday night.

Thursday, May 30

Black Kray 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.

Boundaries, Orthodox, Kaonashi, No Cure 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $22-$25.

Jesse Ray Smith 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $55-$175; 800-745-3000.

Lee Asher 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $42-$122; 407-351-5483.

Mozart's "Requiem" 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600.

Skilla Baby, Rob49 7 pm; Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $35-$240; 407-717-5312.

Friday, May 31

A-F-R-O, 60 East 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Cozy Worldwide 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.

Goth Prom: First Wave, Lovesong 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.

Haley Reinhart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50.

Hawt and Popular Vol 3.2 Release Party: Breed, Hollow Leg, Weak, Hate It 6 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Ivanhoe Village Vibes: Hannah Stokes 5:30 pm; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; 407-246-4278.

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $56-$496; 800-745-3000.

Orlando Indie Night: Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells, Rohna, Mirror Parts, Lady Heroine 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-648-8363.

Tommy Frenzy, Holy Human, Kissing Betty 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Saturday, June 1

Cardiel, Chalk Tiger, Sick Dogs 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

"Considering Matthew Shepard" 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$59.50.

Haley Reinhart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50.

Heroes and Villains: A Comic Con(cert) 7 pm; Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive; $30; 321-303-1404.

The Ludes, The Chotchkies, Curtains 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free; 407-547-9151.

Punx Prom: Snotnoze Saleem, Being Online, Suisside, Kitty Kitty Meow Meow, M.A.C.E., Hadee 7 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $7-$10.

Super Bitch, Warm Frames, Bacon Grease, Cujo Bronson Band 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Youth To The Front All Ages Show: The Pheromones, Preying Mantease, Catnap, S.M.O.P. 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$20.

Sunday, June 2

"Considering Matthew Shepard" 2 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$59.50.

Dikembe, Virginity, Winded, Yeah, Sure 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Hauser 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $44.50-$1118.18; 844-513-2014.

Orlando Gay Chorus: The Gay Agenda: Revealed 4 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$35; 407-358-6603.

Stephen Sharer Noon; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $29.99-$399; 407-704-6261.

Monday, June 3

Rolling Stones 8 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $97-$495; 407-423-2476.

Tuesday, June 4

The Woggles, The Tremolords, The BellTowers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.


May 29, 2024

