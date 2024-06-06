Orlando concert calendar, June 7-9: Gunna, Flo Milli, Concrete Boys, Liturgy, Belanova, Elvie Shane

Friday, June 7
Calixto Oviedo, Cuban Jazz Train Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Elvie Shane 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.
Forbidden Kingdom Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $130.40-$273.80; 407-295-3247.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Killer Larry, Loose Touch 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.
Golden Flower 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.
Gregory Porter 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$179.50; 407-358-6603.
The Mermers, Earthgirl, The Palmettes, New Eagles 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $8-$10; 407-623-3393.
Monsieur Periné 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.
Sammy Figueroa and Aymée Nuviola 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $50.
Saturday, June 8
Beastplague, Chain Gang, Whatsdysmorphia, Cable, Blown Apart 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15.
Belanova 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $65-$150; 407-934-2583.
Claude Bourbon Progressive Blues 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; 407-595-2713.
Concrete Boys 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Forbidden Kingdom Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $130.40-$273.80; 407-295-3247.
The Intracoastals 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.
Liturgy, Body Void 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Megan Thee Stallion, Glorilla 7 pm; Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa; $45-$245; 813-301-6500.
Sammy Figueroa and Aymée Nuviola 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $50.
Sunday, June 9
Apollonio Maiello 2:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave; free; 407-595-2713.
Foghat, Cactus 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $44-$110; 407-228-1220.
Gears, Widow7 7 pm; Credo Conduit, 1001 N. Orange Ave.; $12; 321-348-8851.
Gunna, Flo Milli 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$126; 800-745-3000.
John Dorney, Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists, Hannah Stokes 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.
Michael Andrew, John DePaola Quintet 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$45.
Orlando Gay Chorus Cabaret 3 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323.
Peace by Piece 3 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.
Viva La Música: Proyecto Uno 2 & 5 pm; SeaWorld Nautilus Theater, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $60-$249.99.
