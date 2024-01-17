Orlando concert calendar, Jan. 17-23: Blink-182, Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince, Shrek Rave and a bunch more

What's your age again?

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 1:00 am

Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182
Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Dopapod 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Void. Terror. Silence: A Night of Goth and Darkwave 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Blue Bamboo Presents Ella and The Bossa Beat 7 pm; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; A$25; 407-636-9951.

Emo Nite 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $21; 407-648-8363.

Fatal Frames, Burial Joy, Downpour, Steps of Odessa, Noctus 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Kyle Smith 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $18-$100; 407-322-7475.

Southern Culture on the Skids 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$30.

Friday, Jan. 19

Classic Albums Live: U2, The Joshua Tree 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $21-$36; 407-351-5483.

Dave Meder Quartet: New American Hymnal 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Dexter and the Moonrocks 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$60.

Greyson Zane, Felicity, NOT, Better Place, Twin Rova 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $14.

Meet Me at the Altar, Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee 6:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Please Understand: It's Ya Boy Pax, Rugawd, Rikinish, Matwithone.T, Healboi Bedside 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

The Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $17-$75; 407-934-2583.

Shrek Rave 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-648-8363.

Soy Division Closer Tribute Show: DJ NM, The HVNZ, Pressurewave, Zap Danger 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Blink-182, Pierce the Veil 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Chilled Monkey Brains, Dearly Beloved, Gloriosa 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Joe Pug, Michael McArthur 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $27.

La Secta All-Star 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50-$122.50; 407-934-2583.

Lyric Arts Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Mr. Big 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$111; 407-228-1220.

"Prohibition" 3:30 & 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$100; 407-358-6603.

Sin Bandera 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $58.57-$159.75; 800-745-3000.

Sweet Cambodia, Bruvvy, Every Which Way 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $15-$20.

United Groove 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Valentino Khan 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99-$49.99; 570-592-0034.

Viedma, Noself, Faces of Many, Burn Forever 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; 407-322-7475.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Deke Dickerson, Big Jef Special 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Dverse Music Fest 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $88.25-$92.25; 407-934-2583.

Eric Bachmann 7 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $25.

Marc Broussard, Seth Walker 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30.

Pavlo 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$65; 407-358-6603.

Monday, Jan. 22

Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Wade Sapp 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$200.

Marty O'Reilly, Peter Flaherty 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$17.


Kristin Howard

