Orlando concert calendar Jan. 12-14: A Flock of Seagulls, Jacuzzi Boys, Tribute to Paul Simon, Black Caligula and more

Friday, Jan. 12

84: Van Halen Tribute, Excitable: Def Leppard Tribute 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $17-$75; 407-934-2583.

Broadway Rave 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-648-8363.

A Flock of Seagulls, Ordinary Boys 8 pm; Mount Dora Music Hall at the Community Building, 520 N. Baker St., Mount Dora; $30-$40; 352-455-3171.

House and Home, Backstep, Saucers Over Washington, The Real You, f I'm Lucky 6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $12-$15; 407-623-3393.

Jacuzzi Boys, Country Westerns, Audible Parts 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Judy Collins 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$129; 407-228-1220.

Kemuel Roig: Living Cuban Composers 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Possessed by Paul James 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, Electric Duke 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $30-$35; 407-704-6261.

Taylor's Version: A Swiftie Dance Party 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $13-$18; 407-322-7475.

A Tribute to Paul Simon 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Alterity Chamber Orchestra Plays JG Thirlwell 7:30 pm; Delaney Street Baptist Church, 1919 Delaney Ave.; free; 407-422-0758.

Atlantic Starr 7 pm; The Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $65-$85; 352-394-4800.

Black Caligula, Antagonizör, Wetflix, Bacon Grease 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-270-9104.

Club '90s Presents Bad Bunny Night 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.

Green Day Saviors Global Listening Party 8 pm; Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive; 407-447-7275.

JK and The Contraband 6:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lalaland 10 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $30; 407-849-0471.

Nate Chivers 4 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; free-$25; 407-595-2713.

Our Escape, You Vandal, Wes Hoffman and Friends, Petty Thefts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Rachmaninoff and Ravel 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Robots Are Dix, Haze Over Hollywood, Catapult Rides 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $12-$18; 407-704-6261.

Snakehips, Shallou 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$55; 570-592-0034.

The Steel Crows, The Pheromones, Little Lazy, The Osceola Brothers 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$18; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Bob Ross + Metal: Drink and Draw Night 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-986-0755.

Cannibal Kids, Mirror Parts, PM, Tiger, Feel Real 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.

Eric Lindell 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Greensky Bluegrass 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Jwadi 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-322-7475.

Odd Eye Circle 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $59.50-$124.50; 407-351-5483.

Okapi Duo 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $25; 407-595-2713.

Rachmaninoff and Ravel 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.