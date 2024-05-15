BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando concert calendar: G Flip, Sunshine Get Down, Diljit Dosanjh, Cheekface, 17th Annual Hurricane Party

Live music around town, May 15-21

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 1:00 am

G Flip plays the Social Monday night
G Flip plays the Social Monday night Courtesy photo

Wednesday, May 15:

Alex Cuba 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Cryogeyser, Deadharrie, Tidepools 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Thursday, May 16:

Bach Vocal Artists: Songs for the Soul 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.

Davy Knowles 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$120.

Fredo Bang, Kuttem Reese 6 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$100.

Summer of 93: Lévie, Yardij, Seanii, Orange Blossom Trail 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.

Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 8 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Friday, May 17:

Bad Bunny 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $151-$861; 800-745-3000.

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift 9 pm; Azalea Lodge at Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $46; 402-249-2445.

DJ Orma 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$75; 817-583-1136.

Don Soledad Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

The Polish Ambassador, Scott Nice, Grandfather Gold 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$35.

Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.

Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Saturday, May 18:

The 17th Annual Hurricane Party Noon; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $40-$50; 407-322-7475.

Bad Bunny 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $151-$861; 800-745-3000.

The Cure vs. Depeche Mode vs. New Order vs. Duran Duran: A New Wave Dance Party 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712.

Dark Arts: Lunar Symphony, Leon Kenamine, Audromeda, Punkal0Id, Haize, Cha!nz, Amaryllis, Usagii Kamisama 10 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.

Emo Prom 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20-$80; 407-934-2583.

Kanada Narahari Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Opposition Dolls, Gravess, Memento, Withpaperwings, Flowers For Emily 7 pm; IronLife Athletics, 1331 Brookhaven Drive; $15.

Orlando Girls Rock Camp: Youth Open Mic 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 18 4 pm; Dexter's Birdland, 595 W. Church St.; $15; 407-815-2157.

Reverend Horton Heat, The Surfrajettes 4 pm; Seminole Harley-Davidson, 620 Hickman Circle, Sanford; $20-$50; 800-666-6900.

Sarah and the Safe Word, If I'm Lucky, Endless Mike and the Beagle Club 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.

Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

United Groove 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Sunday, May 19:

408, Greywind, Telltale, Definitely Maybe 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18-$23.

67th Season Classical Finale Concert 3 pm; Linda Chapin Auditorium, 9800 International Drive; $25; 407-999-7800.

Cheekface 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Festival De La Salsa 1 pm; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; free; 407-381-5310.

Hey Ladies: Celebrating The Creative Female Spirit 2 pm; Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free.

Jayo 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Luca Ciarla solOrkestra 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure, Like Roses 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.

Monday, May 20:

G Flip, Florrie 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$150; 407-246-1419.

Tuesday, May 21:

Cabal, Born A New, Float Omen, Scatter Shot, GasFL, Downpour 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Diljit Dosanjh 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Kristin Howard

May 15, 2024

