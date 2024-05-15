Orlando concert calendar: G Flip, Sunshine Get Down, Diljit Dosanjh, Cheekface, 17th Annual Hurricane Party

Wednesday, May 15:
Alex Cuba 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.
Cryogeyser, Deadharrie, Tidepools 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Thursday, May 16:
Bach Vocal Artists: Songs for the Soul 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.
Davy Knowles 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$120.
Fredo Bang, Kuttem Reese 6 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$100.
Summer of 93: Lévie, Yardij, Seanii, Orange Blossom Trail 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.
Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.
Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 8 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.
Friday, May 17:
Bad Bunny 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $151-$861; 800-745-3000.
Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift 9 pm; Azalea Lodge at Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $46; 402-249-2445.
DJ Orma 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$75; 817-583-1136.
Don Soledad Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
The Polish Ambassador, Scott Nice, Grandfather Gold 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$35.
Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.
Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.
Saturday, May 18:
The 17th Annual Hurricane Party Noon; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $40-$50; 407-322-7475.
Bad Bunny 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $151-$861; 800-745-3000.
The Cure vs. Depeche Mode vs. New Order vs. Duran Duran: A New Wave Dance Party 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712.
Dark Arts: Lunar Symphony, Leon Kenamine, Audromeda, Punkal0Id, Haize, Cha!nz, Amaryllis, Usagii Kamisama 10 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.
Emo Prom 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20-$80; 407-934-2583.
Kanada Narahari Trio 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Opposition Dolls, Gravess, Memento, Withpaperwings, Flowers For Emily 7 pm; IronLife Athletics, 1331 Brookhaven Drive; $15.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp: Youth Open Mic 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.
The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 18 4 pm; Dexter's Birdland, 595 W. Church St.; $15; 407-815-2157.
Reverend Horton Heat, The Surfrajettes 4 pm; Seminole Harley-Davidson, 620 Hickman Circle, Sanford; $20-$50; 800-666-6900.
Sarah and the Safe Word, If I'm Lucky, Endless Mike and the Beagle Club 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Sunshine Get Down Florida Sand Music Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $20-$200.
Tal Cohen Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.
United Groove 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Sunday, May 19:
408, Greywind, Telltale, Definitely Maybe 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18-$23.
67th Season Classical Finale Concert 3 pm; Linda Chapin Auditorium, 9800 International Drive; $25; 407-999-7800.
Cheekface 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Festival De La Salsa 1 pm; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; free; 407-381-5310.
Hey Ladies: Celebrating The Creative Female Spirit 2 pm; Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free.
Jayo 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Luca Ciarla solOrkestra 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure, Like Roses 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.
Monday, May 20:
G Flip, Florrie 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$150; 407-246-1419.
Tuesday, May 21:
Cabal, Born A New, Float Omen, Scatter Shot, GasFL, Downpour 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
Diljit Dosanjh 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.
