Orlando concert calendar: Briston Maroney, Marianas Trench, Latin Jazz and Art Festival, Silvestre Dangond and more

Live music around town this week

By and on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 1:00 am

Briston Maroney plays the Beacham Sunday, Sept. 22
Briston Maroney plays the Beacham Sunday, Sept. 22 courtesy image

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Nesto's Jazz Trio: Plays Chick Corea 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

The Problem Addicts, Effit, The Ruff'tons (NC), The 91s, Double Bubble 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Terri Binion 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$25.

Thursday, Sept. 19

49 Winchester, Matt Koziol 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$169; 407-228-1220.

Amani Minott, Gilt, Breathless, Monterey 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Mike Baggetta and Peter DiStefano 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Peeling Flesh, Snuffed on Sight, Corpse Pile, Two Piece 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Sean Mason Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$40.

Friday, Sept. 20

Dayve Stewart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $9.50.

Dear Dark, Scream Queens, Dunzos, Swearwolf, Graveyardhours 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $12; 407-270-9104.

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Petty Thefts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Jordan Foley and Kyle Keller 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$69.75; 407-934-2583.

Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr. 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$145; 800-745-3000.

Saturday, Sept. 21

6arelyhuman, That Kid 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Latin Jazz and Art Festival 5 pm; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry; free; 407-262-7700.

Mannywellz 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $27.50-$75; 407-673-2712.

Parker McCollum, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke 6:30 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; 407-823-6006.

Silvestre Dangond 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $47-$227; 800-745-3000.

The Steel Woods 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30-$100.

Street66 Band 5 pm; PR's Taco Palace and Margarita Bar, 717 W. Smith St.; free; 407-440-2803.

The Tremolords, Pretty Voices, The Belltowers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

United Groove 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Sunday, Sept. 22

ARConnection 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19.50.

Banda MS 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Briston Maroney, Why Not 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $26-$106; 407-648-8363.

Forrest Isn't Dead, Mirror Parts, Taverns, Buboy 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Jayo 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Squeeze, Boy George 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$485.50; 844-513-2014.

Monday, Sept. 23

Ebenezer and The Scrooges, Mutiny Act, Rat Bastardz, Elephantitus 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Kaleigh Baker 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Crazy and the Brains 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Epik High 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$120; 407-934-2583.

Lorna Shore, Pain Remains, Whitechapel, Kublai Khan Tx, Sanguisugabogg 6:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $42.50-$85; 407-351-5483.

Sum 41, The Interrupters, Many Eyes 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $53.50-$253; 407-295-3247.


Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

