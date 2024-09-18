Orlando concert calendar: Briston Maroney, Marianas Trench, Latin Jazz and Art Festival, Silvestre Dangond and more

Wednesday, Sept. 18
Nesto's Jazz Trio: Plays Chick Corea 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
The Problem Addicts, Effit, The Ruff'tons (NC), The 91s, Double Bubble 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.
Terri Binion 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$25.
Thursday, Sept. 19
49 Winchester, Matt Koziol 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$169; 407-228-1220.
Amani Minott, Gilt, Breathless, Monterey 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Mike Baggetta and Peter DiStefano 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.
Peeling Flesh, Snuffed on Sight, Corpse Pile, Two Piece 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Sean Mason Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$40.
Friday, Sept. 20
Dayve Stewart 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $9.50.
Dear Dark, Scream Queens, Dunzos, Swearwolf, Graveyardhours 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $12; 407-270-9104.
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Petty Thefts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Jordan Foley and Kyle Keller 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Marianas Trench, Cassadee Pope, Piao 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$69.75; 407-934-2583.
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr. 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$145; 800-745-3000.
Saturday, Sept. 21
6arelyhuman, That Kid 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Latin Jazz and Art Festival 5 pm; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry; free; 407-262-7700.
Mannywellz 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $27.50-$75; 407-673-2712.
Parker McCollum, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke 6:30 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; 407-823-6006.
Silvestre Dangond 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $47-$227; 800-745-3000.
The Steel Woods 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30-$100.
Street66 Band 5 pm; PR's Taco Palace and Margarita Bar, 717 W. Smith St.; free; 407-440-2803.
The Tremolords, Pretty Voices, The Belltowers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
United Groove 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Sunday, Sept. 22
ARConnection 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19.50.
Banda MS 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.
Briston Maroney, Why Not 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $26-$106; 407-648-8363.
Forrest Isn't Dead, Mirror Parts, Taverns, Buboy 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Jayo 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Squeeze, Boy George 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$485.50; 844-513-2014.
Monday, Sept. 23
Ebenezer and The Scrooges, Mutiny Act, Rat Bastardz, Elephantitus 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
Kaleigh Baker 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Crazy and the Brains 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.
Epik High 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$120; 407-934-2583.
Lorna Shore, Pain Remains, Whitechapel, Kublai Khan Tx, Sanguisugabogg 6:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $42.50-$85; 407-351-5483.
Sum 41, The Interrupters, Many Eyes 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $53.50-$253; 407-295-3247.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed