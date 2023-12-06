Orlando concert calendar: 23 shows to see this week, from Celebration of Queerness at Stardust to La Goony Chonga at The Social

Thursday, Dec. 7
Keegan Matthews, She Dreamed in Pixels 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.
Las Historias de Pedro Castillo en su Banda 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $70; 407-704-6261.
Friday, Dec. 8
Celebration of Queerness: muthabitch, KT Kink, Haize, Ira Glass House 6:30 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393.
Flagman, Traverser, Ben Katzman's DeGreaser, Breathless 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
Jacquees, Nick LaVelle 7 pm; Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $35-$150; 407-717-5312.
Slander, Wavedash, Saka, Redline 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$70; 570-592-0034.
Tamar Braxton 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$100; 407-934-2583.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Biochemical Genocide, Throwin Up, Testament of Hate, Menstrual Moonshine, Illwill 7:30 pm; The Spot, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.
Boseby, PPS, KT Kink, DJ Warlock, Jaymond Creek 7 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-237-9180.
G-Eazy 11 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $50-$275; 407-673-4422.
Grrrls Night: Paperback Romance, Parks and Razz, Stoned Mary 5 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Hip Hop 50 Block Party The Commission Beer Chamber, 2230 Curry Ford Road; 407-271-4028.
Luicidal, The Hajj, Terminally Ill 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Valentin Kovalev 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Vial + Jer, Penny Bored, Sistamatic 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Sunday, Dec. 10
Central Florida Jazz Society Presents: Carol Stein and Friends 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.
Dead of Winter Fest: Ana Eclipse, Hollowbrook, Breathless, Cold Subject, Ease! 5 pm; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $15; 407-766-6264.
El Alfa 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $35.99-$195.49; 800-745-3000.
Lil Lotus, Makeout, Sace6, Eric Jafet 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.
Vivacity 2 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $30-$60; 407-462-4133.
We Are the Asteroid 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.
Monday, Dec. 11
Stephen Sanchez 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$75; 407-934-2583.
Tuesday, Dec. 12
La Goony Chonga 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; 407-246-1419.
