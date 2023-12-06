Orlando concert calendar: 23 shows to see this week, from Celebration of Queerness at Stardust to La Goony Chonga at The Social

Plus Tamar Braxton, G-Eazy, Slander, El Alfa and more

By and on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge La Goony Chonga plays The Social Tuesday - image via Ticketmaster
image via Ticketmaster
La Goony Chonga plays The Social Tuesday

Thursday, Dec. 7

Keegan Matthews, She Dreamed in Pixels 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Las Historias de Pedro Castillo en su Banda 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $70; 407-704-6261.

Friday, Dec. 8

Celebration of Queerness: muthabitch, KT Kink, Haize, Ira Glass House 6:30 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393.

Flagman, Traverser, Ben Katzman's DeGreaser, Breathless 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Jacquees, Nick LaVelle 7 pm; Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $35-$150; 407-717-5312.

Slander, Wavedash, Saka, Redline 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$70; 570-592-0034.

Tamar Braxton 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$100; 407-934-2583.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Biochemical Genocide, Throwin Up, Testament of Hate, Menstrual Moonshine, Illwill 7:30 pm; The Spot, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Boseby, PPS, KT Kink, DJ Warlock, Jaymond Creek 7 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-237-9180.

G-Eazy 11 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $50-$275; 407-673-4422.

Grrrls Night: Paperback Romance, Parks and Razz, Stoned Mary 5 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Hip Hop 50 Block Party The Commission Beer Chamber, 2230 Curry Ford Road; 407-271-4028.

Luicidal, The Hajj, Terminally Ill 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Valentin Kovalev 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Vial + Jer, Penny Bored, Sistamatic 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Central Florida Jazz Society Presents: Carol Stein and Friends 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

Dead of Winter Fest: Ana Eclipse, Hollowbrook, Breathless, Cold Subject, Ease! 5 pm; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $15; 407-766-6264.

El Alfa 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $35.99-$195.49; 800-745-3000.

Lil Lotus, Makeout, Sace6, Eric Jafet 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.

Vivacity 2 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $30-$60; 407-462-4133.

We Are the Asteroid 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Monday, Dec. 11

Stephen Sanchez 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$75; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

La Goony Chonga 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; 407-246-1419.




