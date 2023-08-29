Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

This post will be updated as new information becomes available

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 5:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia
Screengrab via Google Maps
Here's a running list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled and postponed this week over concerns about Idalia's impact on the area:

(Note: The event links below will be updated to include new rescheduled dates and times where applicable, so click away!)

Wednesday, Aug. 30
A+H Conversations: Katie Benson
Art and History Museums – Maitland

A Beginner's Guide to Sprouting
Maitland Public Library

Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, Oliver Peck
Will's Pub

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen
The Abbey

JazzPro Series Presents: LaRue Nickelson Quartet
Blue Bamboo Center

Open Words Slam Qualifier #2
Austin's Coffee

Sound Off Glow Yoga
CityArts

Thursday, Aug. 31
Riot, Grrrl: Stiletto, Harlot Johannson, Aysia Black, Lulu Cavalli
The Social



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Party (un)officially 'Best of Orlando' style at Will's Pub on Sunday with The Fatties and more

By Matthew Moyer

The Fatties play this officially unofffical 'Best of Orlando' party

UCF's Pegasus Palooza to hosts headliners The Driver Era and Murr from 'Impractical Jokers'

By Gabby Macogay

The Driver Era play UCF's Pegasus Palooza

'Master of Ceremony' marks 50 years of hip-hop in Florida and beyond on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier performs at the Austin's Coffee hip-hop anniversary bash this weekend

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

Also in Music

It's double-venue synergy in the Milk District with Saturday's local-music showcase 'Total Takeover on Robinson'

By Matthew Moyer

TTN 'total(ly)' takeover' Robinson Street on Saturday

'Master of Ceremony' marks 50 years of hip-hop in Florida and beyond on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier performs at the Austin's Coffee hip-hop anniversary bash this weekend

Party (un)officially 'Best of Orlando' style at Will's Pub on Sunday with The Fatties and more

By Matthew Moyer

The Fatties play this officially unofffical 'Best of Orlando' party

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us