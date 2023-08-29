Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "31267952",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "31267951",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Screengrab via Google Maps
Here's a running list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled and postponed this week over concerns about Idalia's impact on the area:
(Note: The event links below will be updated to include new rescheduled dates and times where applicable, so click away!)
Wednesday, Aug. 30
A+H Conversations: Katie Benson
Art and History Museums – Maitland
A Beginner's Guide to Sprouting
Maitland Public Library
Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, Oliver Peck
Will's Pub
Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen
The Abbey
JazzPro Series Presents: LaRue Nickelson Quartet
Blue Bamboo Center
Open Words Slam Qualifier #2
Austin's Coffee
Sound Off Glow Yoga
CityArts
Thursday, Aug. 31
Riot, Grrrl: Stiletto, Harlot Johannson, Aysia Black, Lulu Cavalli
The Social
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed