Orlando breaks legends Baby Anne and DJ Icey take over the Vanguard this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Baby Anne/Facebook Baby Anne and DJ Icey bring Orlando Breaks to Vanguard

Orlando breaks legends DJ Icey and Baby Anne are bringing their classic sounds to downtown's Vanguard this weekend, as part of the "Planet Rock" showcase.Planet Rock takes over Vanguard this Saturday, with a lineup featuring Icey and Baby Anne, alongside Monk, Audiotrap and Stylus.The event kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Vanguard. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite