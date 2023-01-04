Orlando breaks legends Baby Anne and DJ Icey take over the Vanguard this weekend

Orlando breaks legends DJ Icey and Baby Anne are bringing their classic sounds to downtown's Vanguard this weekend, as part of the "Planet Rock" showcase.
Planet Rock takes over Vanguard this Saturday, with a lineup featuring Icey and Baby Anne, alongside Monk, Audiotrap and Stylus.
The event kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Vanguard. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.
Event Details
