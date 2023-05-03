Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando bands unite to to put on a 'Keep the Scene Safe' show at Stardust Video

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Holly Pocket play "Keep the Scene Safe" benefit at Stardust this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Holly Pocket play "Keep the Scene Safe" benefit at Stardust this weekend
This weekend, a group of young local musicians are throwing a gig for a very good cause. The group of five bands host a combination benefit/awarenesss-raising event dubbed “Keep Our Scene Safe.”

The lineup features Jan LaVigne, Chris and the Chemtrails, Mirror Parts, Preying Mantease and Holly Pocket. There will be an art swap and information and resources on hand about sexual assault and how to get help/provide help.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Victim Service Center of Orlando — a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to victims of sexual assault.

6 p.m., Saturday, May 6, Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com, $8-$10.

Event Details
Keep The Scene Safe: Jan Lavigne, Chris and the Chemtrails, Mirror Parts, Preying Mantease, Holly Pocket

Keep The Scene Safe: Jan Lavigne, Chris and the Chemtrails, Mirror Parts, Preying Mantease, Holly Pocket

Sat., May 6, 6 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jonas Brothers announce Orlando show as part of ‘Five Albums. One Night’ comeback tour

By Matthew Moyer

Jonas Brothers tour through Orlando later this year.

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar plays Orlando Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Souleymane Ibrahim, Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane

Pegasus Music Festival brings promising UCF-area bands to downtown Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Mirror Parts play the Pegasus Music Festival

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Also in Music

Orlando vaporwave maestro Dan Mason releases crystalline new compilation album

By Bao Le-Huu

Dan Mason releases new compilation of his vaporwave singles

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar plays Orlando Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Souleymane Ibrahim, Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us