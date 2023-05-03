Orlando bands unite to to put on a 'Keep the Scene Safe' show at Stardust Video

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Holly Pocket play "Keep the Scene Safe" benefit at Stardust this weekend

This weekend, a group of young local musicians are throwing a gig for a very good cause. The group of five bands host a combination benefit/awarenesss-raising event dubbed “Keep Our Scene Safe.”The lineup features Jan LaVigne, Chris and the Chemtrails, Mirror Parts, Preying Mantease and Holly Pocket. There will be an art swap and information and resources on hand about sexual assault and how to get help/provide help.Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Victim Service Center of Orlando — a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to victims of sexual assault.