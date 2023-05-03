Orlando bands unite to to put on a 'Keep the Scene Safe' show at Stardust Video

The lineup features Jan LaVigne, Chris and the Chemtrails, Mirror Parts, Preying Mantease and Holly Pocket. There will be an art swap and information and resources on hand about sexual assault and how to get help/provide help.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Victim Service Center of Orlando — a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to victims of sexual assault.
6 p.m., Saturday, May 6, Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com, $8-$10.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter