Orlando bands throw 'Rock + Roe' benefit show for Florida Access Network this month

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 11:52 am

Surf Witch - Photo by @thisis.val courtesy Surf Witch/Facebook
Photo by @thisis.val courtesy Surf Witch/Facebook
Surf Witch

Orlando concert promoters Montgomery Drive and Red Eye Booking are set to host a 'Rock & Roe' benefit show with local bands raising money for the Florida Access Network.

The lineup for the night includes the Quilts, the Pheromones, Surf Witch. Sky Navi, Real Men, Bitters and Pretend Everything. The homegrown, nonprofit Florida Access Network funds abortion care and provides resources and support to those needing an abortion.

Rock & Roe happens on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Henao Contemporary Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available through Montgomery Drive, or at the door.



Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Roger Waters played the Amway Center in Orlando

