Orlando bands throw 'Rock + Roe' benefit show for Florida Access Network this month

Photo by @thisis.val courtesy Surf Witch/Facebook
Surf Witch
Orlando concert promoters Montgomery Drive and Red Eye Booking are set to host a 'Rock & Roe' benefit show with local bands raising money for the Florida Access Network.
The lineup for the night includes the Quilts, the Pheromones, Surf Witch. Sky Navi, Real Men, Bitters and Pretend Everything. The homegrown, nonprofit Florida Access Network
funds abortion care and provides resources and support to those needing an abortion.
Rock & Roe happens on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Henao Contemporary Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available through Montgomery Drive
, or at the door.
–
