Orlando bands throw a Punky Pride Party to raise money for Zebra Youth

Mirror Parts, Sonic Halls, Loner and Sky Navy all play

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:48 am

Mirror Parts play a Punky Pride Party at Stardust - Photo courtesy Mirror Parts/Facebook
Photo courtesy Mirror Parts/Facebook
Mirror Parts play a Punky Pride Party at Stardust
Finish out your Pride Month celebrations and observations on a suitably loud (and proud) note with Saturday’s Punky Pride Party at Stardust Video.

The show features a bevy of local guitar-slingers raising money for Zebra Youth — an Orlando org that provides support and advocacy for local youth in the LGBTQ+ community and is very much worth your coin.

A $5 donation (go higher, if you have the means) gets you in to witness sets from eclectic avant-pop unit Mirror Parts, left-field emo-rockers Sonic Halls, polished pop-punk tunesmiths Loner, and urgent and angular pop-punks Sky Navy. This has all the makings of a fine night out.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Stardust Video & Coffee, free-$5.

Matthew Moyer

June 26, 2024

