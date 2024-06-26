Orlando bands throw a Punky Pride Party to raise money for Zebra Youth

The show features a bevy of local guitar-slingers raising money for Zebra Youth — an Orlando org that provides support and advocacy for local youth in the LGBTQ+ community and is very much worth your coin.
A $5 donation (go higher, if you have the means) gets you in to witness sets from eclectic avant-pop unit Mirror Parts, left-field emo-rockers Sonic Halls, polished pop-punk tunesmiths Loner, and urgent and angular pop-punks Sky Navy. This has all the makings of a fine night out.
7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Stardust Video & Coffee, free-$5.
