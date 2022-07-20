VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 4:00 am

Leatherette
Leatherette Photo by Camilo Vera

No band in recent years has landed on the Orlando scene with as much sheer lightning as the Spoon Dogs. Their combination of wild punk abandon and feral stage electricity was immediate fire that made them instant darlings of the underground.

This year, they officially changed their name to Leatherette and now they’re back out with new single, “Frankie.” It’s their first release since 2020’s “Bar Called Salvation,” and it’s a solidification of the moody direction heralded by that single over two years ago. If the roadhouse punk rave-up of 2019 debut LP Spoon Dogs was the party, “Frankie” is the druggy aftermath. The song is a smoldering slither through the waste of blues, garage and punk. It hangs thick with danger and vice, oozing like a gutter trash incantation. And it’s seriously sexy.

Now streaming everywhere, “Frankie” is the first dose of a new album slated for the fall. Leatherette’s next hometown show will be Aug. 27 at Uncle Lou’s with Donzii and Bacon Grease.

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Trending

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase features this year's Campers on the Will's Pub stage Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

Indie-pop star Beabadoobee plays Orlando's Beacham as part of 2022 'Beatopia' tour

By Nicolle Osorio

Indie-pop star Beabadoobee plays Orlando's Beacham as part of 2022 'Beatopia' tour

GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015

Also in Music

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

By Maisie Haney

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

By Bao Le-Huu

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase features this year's Campers on the Will's Pub stage Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us