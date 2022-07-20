Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

No band in recent years has landed on the Orlando scene with as much sheer lightning as the. Their combination of wild punk abandon and feral stage electricity was immediate fire that made them instant darlings of the underground.This year, they officially changed their name toand now they’re back out with new single, “Frankie.” It’s their first release since 2020’s “Bar Called Salvation,” and it’s a solidification of the moody direction heralded by that single over two years ago. If the roadhouse punk rave-up of 2019 debut LPwas the party, “Frankie” is the druggy aftermath. The song is a smoldering slither through the waste of blues, garage and punk. It hangs thick with danger and vice, oozing like a gutter trash incantation. And it’s seriously sexy.Now streaming everywhere, “Frankie” is the first dose of a new album slated for the fall. Leatherette’s next hometown show will be Aug. 27 at Uncle Lou’s with Donzii and Bacon Grease.

