ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Expert Timing - Photo by Karina Kistler
Photo by Karina Kistler
Expert Timing

With a smart stitch of pop-punk and emo, Orlando’s Expert Timing have steadily woven their way into the hearts of the regional punk and indie scenes. It’s been a straightforward and affecting formula that they’ve been carving with increased precision for the past handful of years. But brand-new album Stargazing is a marked graduation for the beloved band.

While Expert Timing’s winsome essence hasn’t changed, their incandescence beams here with notably more amplitude. Across 11 songs that demonstrate more span than ever before, their melodic punk template now packs indie-rock dimension. Sonically, their new canvas is more widescreen and their strokes are bigger and longer, particularly in the instrumentation and Katrina Snyder’s singing. The result is that Expert Timing’s famous heart now beats with deeper resonance.

With this realized album, Expert Timing immediately become much more than a simple pleasure. It’s their most evolved look to date and puts them in an impressive new league alongside bands like That Dog and An Horse. Stargazing now streams everywhere, with vinyl coming in November through Count Your Lucky Stars Records.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Trending

Lagwagon cancel Wednesday show at Orlando's Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

Lagwagon

Industrial band KMFDM cancel Thursday show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live

By Matthew Moyer

Industrial band KMFDM cancel Thursday show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Joyner Lucas' show in Orlando on Tuesday is canceled

By Matthew Moyer

Joyner Lucas

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Also in Music

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Concert calendar: Orlando shows to enjoy on the other side of Ian

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Rauw Alejandro will (hopefully) play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

Lil Nas X rambles down 'O-Town Road' to the Hard Rock Live next week

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday

Lagwagon cancel Wednesday show at Orlando's Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

Lagwagon
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us