Orlando arts showcase Mennello Indie-Folkfest is happening in October

Beemo play the Mennello Indie-Folkfest - PHOTO COURTESY BEEMO/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Beemo/Facebook
Beemo play the Mennello Indie-Folkfest

The Mennello Indie-Folkfest returns this autumn with an outdoor showcase of Orlando's artistic talent for an eighth year.

On offer for attendees is an array of local and regional art from a variety of local creatives, as well as food and drink from Maxine's on Shine, La Femme du Fromage, Courtesy Bar, Swine & Sons, Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and Rob’s Concessions.

On the musical side, this year's Folkfest features Beemo, Beth McKee & Swamp Sistas, Oak Hill Drifters, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, and Shine and the Shakers. Hosting the event is Blue Star.

Mennello Indie-Fokfest happens on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon on the lawn in front of the Mennello Museum's Sculpture Garden in Ivanhoe Village. The event is free and pets are welcome.



