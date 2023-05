click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Jonas Van den Bossche releaeses new music

Those who know guitarist Jonas Van den Bossche from his thoroughly avant-garde and extemporaneous live shows as I do apparently know but a tip of an iceberg that’s been revealing more range of late.Beginning with 2021’s, he began showing a more structured and accessible side of himself, one not rooted in free jazz or noise. That release and last month’s(on Belgian label Gazer Tapes) were acoustic excursions into pastoral singer-songwriter territory.Van den Bossche’s latest single, “Spirals on the Horizon,” reveals yet another dimension of an increasingly chameleonic artist. In his most indie-rock look yet, the extended nine-and-a-half minute piece is a dream-state voyage of multiple passages. It begins as a rock drive, breaks into a suspended spell of dramatic relief and culminates in a gorgeous mountain of post-rock grandeur. Spirals on the Horizon ” is on Bandcamp.