Photo by Matthew Moyer
Jonas Van den Bossche releaeses new music
Those who know guitarist Jonas Van den Bossche from his thoroughly avant-garde and extemporaneous live shows as I do apparently know but a tip of an iceberg that’s been revealing more range of late.
Beginning with 2021’s A Little Insecurity Goes a Long Way
, he began showing a more structured and accessible side of himself, one not rooted in free jazz or noise. That release and last month’s To Those With Hearts to Break
(on Belgian label Gazer Tapes) were acoustic excursions into pastoral singer-songwriter territory.
Van den Bossche’s latest single, “Spirals on the Horizon,” reveals yet another dimension of an increasingly chameleonic artist. In his most indie-rock look yet, the extended nine-and-a-half minute piece is a dream-state voyage of multiple passages. It begins as a rock drive, breaks into a suspended spell of dramatic relief and culminates in a gorgeous mountain of post-rock grandeur.
“Spirals on the Horizon
” is on Bandcamp.
