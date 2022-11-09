ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 1:30 am

click to enlarge A denizen of Electric Daisy Carnival 2021 - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
A denizen of Electric Daisy Carnival 2021

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs.

Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.

