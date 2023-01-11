Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Fowler Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months

In the past several years, Jordan Foley has built a reputation on stage as one of the leading young lights in Orlando’s Americana scene. His biggest strides came with the solidification of his full band, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Now, all that impressive stage mileage will finally coalesce on their first album as a unit.This Friday (Jan. 13), Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse will launch the release campaign for their self-titled debut album with the drop of opening single “Loners.” The six-song, Thomas Wynn-produced collection will be rolled out on streaming services as a steady series of singles that’ll run through the summer, culminating in an Aug. 19 release concert at Will’s Pub. However, the full album will see a consolidated release on Bandcamp as early as April 21.While “Loners” kicks things off with a strapping Southern-rock stomp, Foley’s rich and tender heart will take the wheel in follow-up single “Our Last Dance” (releasing Feb. 17), probably the album’s most moving song. From there on, it’ll be a drive that shifts back and forth between passion and muscle, the two poles that define Foley’s signature.All told,is a lushly crafted country-rock batch that documents their crystallization as a band. As a work of both wide appeal and substance that could play for the modern country mainstream without selling its soul, this album will be worth the ride.