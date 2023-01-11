Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months - Photo by Matthew Fowler
Photo by Matthew Fowler
Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months

In the past several years, Jordan Foley has built a reputation on stage as one of the leading young lights in Orlando’s Americana scene. His biggest strides came with the solidification of his full band, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Now, all that impressive stage mileage will finally coalesce on their first album as a unit.

This Friday (Jan. 13), Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse will launch the release campaign for their self-titled debut album with the drop of opening single “Loners.” The six-song, Thomas Wynn-produced collection will be rolled out on streaming services as a steady series of singles that’ll run through the summer, culminating in an Aug. 19 release concert at Will’s Pub. However, the full album will see a consolidated release on Bandcamp as early as April 21.


While “Loners” kicks things off with a strapping Southern-rock stomp, Foley’s rich and tender heart will take the wheel in follow-up single “Our Last Dance” (releasing Feb. 17), probably the album’s most moving song. From there on, it’ll be a drive that shifts back and forth between passion and muscle, the two poles that define Foley’s signature.

All told, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse is a lushly crafted country-rock batch that documents their crystallization as a band. As a work of both wide appeal and substance that could play for the modern country mainstream without selling its soul, this album will be worth the ride.

Event Details
Jordan Foley

Jordan Foley

Sat., Jan. 14, 1 p.m.

Dees Brothers Brewery 210 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford Sanford

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena

By Matthew Moyer

Silk are coming to Orlando as part of the Love and Laughter package tour

Winter Park venue the Conduit officially opens this weekend with a busy (and loud) slate of shows

By Matthew Moyer

Goatwhore are sure to give Conduit a baptism of fire.

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Cheap Trick want you to want (to see) them at Orlando's Hard Rock Live this spring

By Gabby Macogay

Cheap Trick play Orlando in March

Also in Music

Young jazz stars Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen team up for a one-off gig at Timucua Arts in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Michael Feinberg plays Timucua as part of a duo with Tal Cohen on Saturday

Little Lazy headlines a night of young musicians all along the I-4 corridor at Stardust Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Little Lazy plays Stardust on Friday

Orlando musician Ms. Meka Nism is trying on a multiplicity of new roles this year

By Matthew Moyer

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Ms. Meka Nism

Lamplight Shivers' frontman John Lee Wyatt plays a solo show in Orlando on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

John Lee Wyatt plays Will's Pub on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us