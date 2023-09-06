Orange County Regional History Center’s Figurehead Encore Weekend brings Orlando music history to life

The Riddlers, Tremolords, Terri Binion and Jim Faherty all ‘Figure’ in

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge OCRHC's 'Figurehead' wraps this weekend with a packed slate of events - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
OCRHC's 'Figurehead' wraps this weekend with a packed slate of events
After a heady year, the History Center is retiring their admittedly impressive Music and Mayhem history of Figurehead exhibition, and marking the end with a packed weekend of events.

Things kick off early-evening on Friday with a walking tour conducted by infamous head Figure Jim Faherty that’s sure to be the very definition of madcap. So get over all the jibber-jabber about downtown being the Wild West and go full Merry Prankster with an Orlando original.

Saturday night features ’80s/’90s Orlando music luminaries Steven Foxbury, The Riddlers, Greg Reinel and The Tremolords all playing at the Center. Also Ten10 Brewing’s Figurehead beer will be up for purchase. (Surreal.)

To cap things off with an appropriate comedown on Sunday, none other than Terri Binion will perform at a Morning After Brunch. Sweet relief.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, various prices.
Event Details
Figurehead Encore Weekend: Downtown Walking Tour

Figurehead Encore Weekend: Downtown Walking Tour

Fri., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center 65 E. Central Blvd., Heritage Square, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Event Details
Figurehead Encore Weekend: Figurehead Night Out

Figurehead Encore Weekend: Figurehead Night Out

Sat., Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center 65 E. Central Blvd., Heritage Square, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20-$100
Event Details
Figurehead Encore Weekend: The Morning After Brunch

Figurehead Encore Weekend: The Morning After Brunch

Sun., Sept. 10, 12 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center 65 E. Central Blvd., Heritage Square, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$40-$100

