Orange County Regional History Center’s Figurehead Encore Weekend brings Orlando music history to life

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman OCRHC's 'Figurehead' wraps this weekend with a packed slate of events

After a heady year, the History Center is retiring their admittedly impressivehistory of Figurehead exhibition, and marking the end with a packed weekend of events.Things kick off early-evening on Friday with a walking tour conducted by infamous head Figure Jim Faherty that’s sure to be the very definition of madcap. So get over all the jibber-jabber about downtown being the Wild West and go full Merry Prankster with an Orlando original.Saturday night features ’80s/’90s Orlando music luminaries Steven Foxbury, The Riddlers, Greg Reinel and The Tremolords all playing at the Center. Also Ten10 Brewing’s Figurehead beer will be up for purchase. (To cap things off with an appropriate comedown on Sunday, none other than Terri Binion will perform at a Morning After Brunch. Sweet relief.