Orange County Regional History Center’s Figurehead Encore Weekend brings Orlando music history to life

Things kick off early-evening on Friday with a walking tour conducted by infamous head Figure Jim Faherty that’s sure to be the very definition of madcap. So get over all the jibber-jabber about downtown being the Wild West and go full Merry Prankster with an Orlando original.
Saturday night features ’80s/’90s Orlando music luminaries Steven Foxbury, The Riddlers, Greg Reinel and The Tremolords all playing at the Center. Also Ten10 Brewing’s Figurehead beer will be up for purchase. (Surreal.)
To cap things off with an appropriate comedown on Sunday, none other than Terri Binion will perform at a Morning After Brunch. Sweet relief.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, various prices.
