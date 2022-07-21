VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orange County Regional History Center to focus on Figurehead and Orlando's alternative music heyday

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001 - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001

The Orange County Regional History Center is doing a deep-dive into the heady days of 1980s/90s nightlife in Orlando later this summer, dubbed Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando’s Underground.

Opening in September, the exhibition explores the glory days of late-20th Century alternative music culture in Orlando, with a particular focus on infamous and important event promoters Figurehead.

Figurehead, headed up by one Jim Faherty, had a long run working to make Orlando weird and a prime destination for like-minded touring outliers across genre. With Figurehead as the starting point, the exhibition telescopes out into an attempt to tell the story of the bands and community at large doing their various creative things at the time.

The exhibition promises tons of original artifacts and ephemera spanning the ’80s to the early 2000s, including items showcasing Black Flag, Jonathan Richman, Rob Thomas and Seven Mary Three. There will also be extensive oral histories from folks who were there to see the chaos unfold, and we're willing to bet there will be more than one photo courtesy our own Jim Leatherman.

There is also a robust original programming component running from September through December with plenty of panel discussions and a mind-boggling Lunch and Learn titled "It’s Gonna Be Central Florida: The Boy Band Craze."

Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando’s Underground opens on Sept. 10.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Trending

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

Keith Sweat celebrates his birthday in Orlando this week with famous friends like Monica and Silk

By Matthew Moyer

Guest of honor, Keith Sweat

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

By Bao Le-Huu

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

Black metal band Hulder to rampage into Orlando on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Hulder

Also in Music

Colombian music legend Silvestre Dangond plays two shows in Orlando this week

By Maitane Orue

Silvestre Dangond

Keith Sweat celebrates his birthday in Orlando this week with famous friends like Monica and Silk

By Matthew Moyer

Guest of honor, Keith Sweat

Expert Timing cancel Friday show at Orlando's Social, rest of bill moves to St. Matthew's Tavern

By Ida V. Eskamani

Expert Timing

Black metal band Hulder to rampage into Orlando on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Hulder
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us