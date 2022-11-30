Orange Blossom Revue brings all manner of rootsy sounds to Lake Wales Park this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Libby Danforth Laney Jones plays this year's Orange Blossom Revue

Unlike those mega-festivals that squeeze the depth out of the live experience with their crammed bills and manic proceedings, the annual roots music affair Orange Blossom Revue in nearby Lake Wales keeps the lineup tight and the pacing generous with full sets by each act.This format will pay major dividends this year since Orange Blossom Revue has leveled up big-time with its deepest, most sterling roster to date.Co-curated by host band the Wood Brothers, this outstanding bill features premier, alternative-leaning national names like swaggering country pistol Margo Price, modern soul savior Son Little, electrifying folk performer Langhorne Slim and homegrown indie-folk breakout Laney Jones, alongside Allison Russell, Neal Francis, Katie Pruitt, John R. Miller and Cat Ridgeway.Notably, proceeds from this event stay in the Lake Wales community to help underwrite art, education, and recreation programming.