Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, Rottens and Hellcat Tendencies bring full-spectrum sounds of the FL underground to Lou's

Bring those earplugs!

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
Opposition Dolls head up from Miami to play Uncle Lou's - Photo courtesy Opposition Dolls/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Opposition Dolls/Bandcamp
Opposition Dolls head up from Miami to play Uncle Lou's
This is one of those nicely colorful lineups that features sounds both diverse and thoroughly underground.

Miami’s Opposition Dolls have an interesting wingspan that covers screamo, emo and shoegaze. Surrounding them will be a spectrum of Orlando bands.

On the punk end, The Rottens have a classic hardcore blitz while Warm Frames dare to push punk out to noisy and experimental fringes.

And Hellcat Tendencies are a new outsider post-punk project by Fabulous Weapon femme fatale Juno White. Mix it up and walk on the wild side.

Event Details
Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, The Rottens, Hellcat Tendencies

Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, The Rottens, Hellcat Tendencies

Thu., June 22, 7 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

13 events 90 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Tyrese, Xscape, Ginuwine and more slide into Orlando's DMs Friday night

By Matthew Moyer

Tyrese wants to sing for you

New Zealand stars The Beths to land at Orlando's Beacham for rare appearance

By Bao Le-Huu

The Beths come to the Beacham

L.A.'s Rio Romeo brings their renegade cabaret to Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Rio Romeo brings their renegade cabaret to Orlando

Also in Music

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Reggae icons Steel Pulse are back after a long silence — just in time

By Bill Forman

In the late 1970s, Steel Pulse was sharing bills with the Clash, the Specials and other like-minded bands

Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde inject new vibrant life into re-recorded version of 'Tired' old song

By Bao Le-Huu

Bob on Blonde head back to the future with new music

The Orlando Punk Archive goes analog with their first vinyl release

By Matthew Moyer

Joshua Dobbs and Mike Quinnan of the Runnamucks folding album inserts and packing mail orders
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us