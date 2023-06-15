Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, Rottens and Hellcat Tendencies bring full-spectrum sounds of the FL underground to Lou's

Miami’s Opposition Dolls have an interesting wingspan that covers screamo, emo and shoegaze. Surrounding them will be a spectrum of Orlando bands.
On the punk end, The Rottens have a classic hardcore blitz while Warm Frames dare to push punk out to noisy and experimental fringes.
And Hellcat Tendencies are a new outsider post-punk project by Fabulous Weapon femme fatale Juno White. Mix it up and walk on the wild side.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed