Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, Rottens and Hellcat Tendencies bring full-spectrum sounds of the FL underground to Lou's

Photo courtesy Opposition Dolls/Bandcamp Opposition Dolls head up from Miami to play Uncle Lou's

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

This is one of those nicely colorful lineups that features sounds both diverse and thoroughly underground.Miami’s Opposition Dolls have an interesting wingspan that covers screamo, emo and shoegaze. Surrounding them will be a spectrum of Orlando bands.On the punk end, The Rottens have a classic hardcore blitz while Warm Frames dare to push punk out to noisy and experimental fringes.And Hellcat Tendencies are a new outsider post-punk project by Fabulous Weapon femme fatale Juno White. Mix it up and walk on the wild side.