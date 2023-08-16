Onyx, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock and more head to Soundbar to play a Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary party

And this week, Orlando will see a particularly notable gold (appropriate!) anniversary bash at Soundbar/Level 13. Hip-hop hitmakers across decades are rolling into the City Beautiful for a veritable live mixtape show.
You’ve got Onyx, Melly Mel, Nice and Smooth, Black Sheep [what!! worth the admission alone], Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks and Positive K all demonstrating the adaptable durability that has kept hip-hop such a thoroughly modern, adaptable and vibrant art form for the past … half-century? Damn, many happy returns.
7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive, eventbrite.com, $40-$,1500.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed