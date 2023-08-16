Onyx, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock and more head to Soundbar to play a Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary party

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Onyx/Facebook Onyx are one of the headliners at Soundbar's hip-hop anniversary bash

As rap swaggers confidently into late middle age, 50th anniversary celebrations around the world continue apace.And this week, Orlando will see a particularly notable gold (appropriate!) anniversary bash at Soundbar/Level 13. Hip-hop hitmakers across decades are rolling into the City Beautiful for a veritable live mixtape show.You’ve got Onyx, Melly Mel, Nice and Smooth, Black Sheep [what!! worth the admission alone], Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks and Positive K all demonstrating the adaptable durability that has kept hip-hop such a thoroughly modern, adaptable and vibrant art form for the past … half-century? Damn, many happy returns.