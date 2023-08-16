Onyx, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock and more head to Soundbar to play a Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary party

Rap music swaggers confidently into middle age

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Onyx are one of the headliners at Soundbar's hip-hop anniversary bash - Photo courtesy Onyx/Facebook
Photo courtesy Onyx/Facebook
Onyx are one of the headliners at Soundbar's hip-hop anniversary bash
As rap swaggers confidently into late middle age, 50th anniversary celebrations around the world continue apace.

And this week, Orlando will see a particularly notable gold (appropriate!) anniversary bash at Soundbar/Level 13. Hip-hop hitmakers across decades are rolling into the City Beautiful for a veritable live mixtape show.

You’ve got Onyx, Melly Mel, Nice and Smooth, Black Sheep [what!! worth the admission alone], Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks and Positive K all demonstrating the adaptable durability that has kept hip-hop such a thoroughly modern, adaptable and vibrant art form for the past … half-century? Damn, many happy returns.

7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive, eventbrite.com, $40-$,1500.

Event Details
Hip Hop 50th Anniversary: Onyx, Melly Mel, Nice and Smooth, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks, Positive K

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary: Onyx, Melly Mel, Nice and Smooth, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks, Positive K

Sat., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar 5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

$40-$1500
Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar

5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

407-717-5312

9 events 3 articles


