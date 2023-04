Ongaku Overdrive to present a night of gaming and live music featuring Mega Ran

Photo courtesy Mega Ran/Facebook Mega Ran plays Ongaku Overdrive's Anniversary Party

Gamer-music collision Ongaku Overdrive is set to celebrate their 10th anniversary at the end of the month with a night of live music and videogaming.The evening promises live music, modern and retro game consoles, videogame-themed drinks, vendors and raffles.Performers include rapper Mega Ran and Bitforce as headliners, along with Ben Briggs, Tiggs, String Player Gamer and Trash Burger.Ongaku Overdrive's anniversary party happens on Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite