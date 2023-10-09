On Friday the 13th, everyone in the Orlando area gets lucky when CupcakKe and Luscious Lisa play Tuffy’s

Might get steamy

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area this week - Photo courtesy Cupcakke/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cupcakke/Facebook
Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area this week
Any time dirty-rap boss CupcakKe comes to town is a big damn deal. But this return is especially momentous for us Orlando fans because the last time she was here in 2019, she didn’t quite make it onto the stage.

Instead, she was holed up in her Orlando hotel room and melting down in front of the world on Instagram Live, tearfully announcing her shocking retirement from music. I still remember receiving the text from my contact at The Social confirming the show’s cancellation as I was on my way there.

But as alarming as all that was, luckily everything worked out and CupcakKe eventually got back in the Sybian saddle where she continues to rule everything like a natural born HBIC. Now, she’s finally making her return to the area to restore cosmic equilibrium and own our asses again with her hard porn rap.

Opening will be smut-rappers Luscious Lisa, the only homegrown act even qualified for the spot. Someone’s gon get pregnant tonight.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Tuffy’s Music Box, $27.50.

