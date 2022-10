Photo courtesy Old Crow Medicine Show/Facebook Old Crow Medicine Show are coming to Apopka

While Gov’t Mule are fixtures on the jam and festival circuits, it’s a rarer occurrence to have co-headlining string-band revivalists Old Crow Medicine Show come through here.Moreover, these modern kings of old-time Americana are coming on an impressive current album () that packs a notably conscious nerve with messages of inclusion and salutes to figures like abolitionist John Brown and Black roots-music gods DeFord Bailey, Robert Johnson and Charley Pride.