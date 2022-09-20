Okeechobee Music Festival to return in a big way in 2023

The popular Okeechobee Music Festival returns to Sunshine Grove next spring with some eye-popping headliners — and tickets go on sale later this week.
The four-day festival is set to feature over 100 performers across genre, spread out over multiple themed stages, with a little something for everyone. The lineup runs the gamut from classic funk to EDM to punk.
This year's stable of headliners include Odesza, Baby Keem, GRiZ, Excision, Earth, Wind & Fire, Goose and Turnstile. Other highlights of the 2023 lineup are Anna Morgan, Big Boi, Craze, Dirty Heads, Gaspar Muniz, Hippo Campus, Inner Wave, JPEGMAFIA, Local Natives, Mild Minds, Nala, Princess Nokia, Soul Clap, The 502s, WOLFRAM, Yheti and Zen Selekta.
Besides the music and DJs, Okechobee also features gigantic art installations and immersive environments, and even some workshops and wellness events.