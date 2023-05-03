OG punks Agent Orange sure to get wild in Sanford on Friday

Since their 1980 emergence, they’ve kept it trad and true with their pioneering surf punk. Their near-perfect blend of toughness, melody and originality have fueled the hearts and half-pipes of generations of punks.
Opening will be D.C. tourmate Suzi Moon and an army of locals including the Rottens, Collision Riot, Swift Knuckle Solution and the Palmeranians.
6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, West End Trading Co., $20.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter