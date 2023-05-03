OG punks Agent Orange sure to get wild in Sanford on Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Atomic Music Group Punk OGs Agent Orange come to Sanford Friday

For as amorphous as punk rock has gotten over the years, thank god original gangsters like Agent Orange are still out there representing the foundational roots.Since their 1980 emergence, they’ve kept it trad and true with their pioneering surf punk. Their near-perfect blend of toughness, melody and originality have fueled the hearts and half-pipes of generations of punks.Opening will be D.C. tourmate Suzi Moon and an army of locals including the Rottens, Collision Riot, Swift Knuckle Solution and the Palmeranians.