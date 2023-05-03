Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

OG punks Agent Orange sure to get wild in Sanford on Friday

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Punk OGs Agent Orange come to Sanford Friday - Photo courtesy Atomic Music Group
Photo courtesy Atomic Music Group
Punk OGs Agent Orange come to Sanford Friday
For as amorphous as punk rock has gotten over the years, thank god original gangsters like Agent Orange are still out there representing the foundational roots.

Since their 1980 emergence, they’ve kept it trad and true with their pioneering surf punk. Their near-perfect blend of toughness, melody and originality have fueled the hearts and half-pipes of generations of punks.

Opening will be D.C. tourmate Suzi Moon and an army of locals including the Rottens, Collision Riot, Swift Knuckle Solution and the Palmeranians.

6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, West End Trading Co., $20.

Event Details
Agent Orange, Suzi Moon

Agent Orange, Suzi Moon

Fri., May 5, 6:30 p.m.

West End Trading Co. 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford North

Buy Tickets

$20


