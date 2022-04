OG Orlando experimentalist Cabo Boing to play album release show this month

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Cabo Boing live in 2019

Cabo Boing, the latest artistic guise for Orlando-born experimental lifer Brian Esser, is playing a local show for the first time in a few years — supported by a cadre of Florida acts influenced by his offbeat sonic legacy.Esser was one-half of unhinged Orlando electronic duo and cult legends Yip Yip for many years, but now operates solo as Cabo Boing — a possibly even more out-there musical outlet.Cabo Boing's latest album,, was released on New York imprint Haord Records in March, and it's a delightfully weird and unique electronic music with few peers.Cabo Boing, Algae Guck, AOL, KT Kink play Stardust Video & Coffee on Saturday, April 23 at 8T p.m. The night will also feature short films by another Orlando treasure, Jimmy Schaus (Skeleton Warrior, Jimmy Sanchez & His Crystal Balls). Cover charge is $5.