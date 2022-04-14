VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

OG Orlando experimentalist Cabo Boing to play album release show this month

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Cabo Boing live in 2019 - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Cabo Boing live in 2019

Cabo Boing, the latest artistic guise for Orlando-born experimental lifer Brian Esser, is playing a local show for the first time in a few years — supported by a cadre of Florida acts influenced by his offbeat sonic legacy.

Esser was one-half of unhinged Orlando electronic duo and cult legends Yip Yip for many years, but now operates solo as Cabo Boing — a possibly even more out-there musical outlet.

Cabo Boing's latest album, Real Gems For Little Jewels, was released on New York imprint Haord Records in March, and it's a delightfully weird and unique electronic music with few peers.

Cabo Boing, Algae Guck, AOL, KT Kink play Stardust Video & Coffee on Saturday, April 23 at 8T p.m. The night will also feature short films by another Orlando treasure, Jimmy Schaus (Skeleton Warrior, Jimmy Sanchez & His Crystal Balls). Cover charge is $5.




