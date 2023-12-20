Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash and more to throw benefit show for medical relief in Gaza

Money raised goes to Palestinian Red Crescent society

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Eyelash and more raise money for Gaza medical relief this week
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Eyelash and more raise money for Gaza medical relief this week
A bunch of young, loud and motivated Orlando bands come together at Stardust Video on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.

It’s hard not to feel utterly hopeless and paralyzed watching horrific events play out in Gaza, but these musicians are attempting to find some way toward concrete action. To that end, Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash, Omni, Memory Well and MX are all playing to raise funds for the Palestinian Red Crescent society — it’s an internationally recognized humanitarian and medical-aid organization, so put your pens down, please.

It’s a donation-based show, but your donation makes you eligible for a raffle with prizes from Pop Parlor and other spots. “Show will be loud,” warns the flyer — we’ve seen Eyelash, and they’re definitely on the early My Bloody Valentine tinnitus tip, so grab earplugs on your way out the door.

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

Stardust Video and Coffee
Stardust Video and Coffee

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

