Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash and more to throw benefit show for medical relief in Gaza

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Eyelash and more raise money for Gaza medical relief this week

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando

A bunch of young, loud and motivated Orlando bands come together at Stardust Video on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.It’s hard not to feel utterly hopeless and paralyzed watching horrific events play out in Gaza, but these musicians are attempting to find some way toward concrete action. To that end, Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash, Omni, Memory Well and MX are all playing to raise funds for the Palestinian Red Crescent society — it’s an internationally recognized humanitarian and medical-aid organization, so put your pens down, please.It’s a donation-based show, but your donation makes you eligible for a raffle with prizes from Pop Parlor and other spots. “Show will be loud,” warns the flyer — we’ve seen Eyelash, and they’re definitely on the early My Bloody Valentine tinnitus tip, so grab earplugs on your way out the door.