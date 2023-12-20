Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash and more to throw benefit show for medical relief in Gaza

It’s hard not to feel utterly hopeless and paralyzed watching horrific events play out in Gaza, but these musicians are attempting to find some way toward concrete action. To that end, Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash, Omni, Memory Well and MX are all playing to raise funds for the Palestinian Red Crescent society — it’s an internationally recognized humanitarian and medical-aid organization, so put your pens down, please.
It’s a donation-based show, but your donation makes you eligible for a raffle with prizes from Pop Parlor and other spots. “Show will be loud,” warns the flyer — we’ve seen Eyelash, and they’re definitely on the early My Bloody Valentine tinnitus tip, so grab earplugs on your way out the door.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed