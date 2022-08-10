Ocean Blue are playing an exclusive Florida show in Orlando in November

Photo courtesy the Ocean Blue/Facebook
Ocean Blue
Get ready to swoon. Dream-pop overlords the Ocean Blue are regrouping and heading out a North American tour in September — and the final curtain call of that jaunt will be here in Orlando.
The band are heading out on a U.S. tour to celebrate the long-awaited reissue of 1996 album See the Ocean Blue
on vinyl, CD and cassette. This tour only includes a single Florida stop, here in Orlando.
Pennsylvania's Ocean Blue emerged in the late 1980s with a swooning yet propulsive jangle-pop sound in line with peers like the Church and Throwing Muses. The band signed to Sire and became mainstays of college radio and MTV. Though Ocean Blue have gone on the occasional hiatus or two, they've largely kept going in the intervening decades.
The Ocean Blue are coming to the Abbey
on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.