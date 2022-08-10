VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Ocean Blue are playing an exclusive Florida show in Orlando in November

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 1:50 pm

Ocean Blue - Photo courtesy the Ocean Blue/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Ocean Blue/Facebook
Ocean Blue

Get ready to swoon. Dream-pop overlords the Ocean Blue are regrouping and heading out a North American tour in September — and the final curtain call of that jaunt will be here in Orlando.

The band are heading out on a U.S. tour to celebrate the long-awaited reissue of 1996 album See the Ocean Blue on vinyl, CD and cassette. This tour only includes a single Florida stop, here in Orlando.

Pennsylvania's Ocean Blue emerged in the late 1980s with a swooning yet propulsive jangle-pop sound in line with peers like the Church and Throwing Muses. The band signed to Sire and became mainstays of college radio and MTV.  Though Ocean Blue have gone on the occasional hiatus or two, they've largely kept going in the intervening decades.

The Ocean Blue are coming to the Abbey on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Dance music star Deadmau5 coming to Orlando over Labor Day weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Deadmau5

Joyner Lucas brings his ADHD tour to Orlando for exclusive Florida date in September

By Matthew Moyer

Joyner Lucas

Jakob Dylan brings his Wallflowers to Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

The Wallflowers

Rapper Action Bronson rolls into Orlando's House of Blues in September

By Matthew Moyer

Action Bronson

Also in Music

Matt Kamm's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord breaks long silence with new single "Go Back to Bed"

By Bao Le-Huu

Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord have new music out

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us