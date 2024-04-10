NYC pop chameleon Julia Wolf comes to Orlando's Social

Musically, her sound’s got all the hallmarks that are de rigueur right now, except she’s sticking it with a precision that few can match.
And while everyone’s sporting hip-hop swag these days, Wolf wears it with the kind of natural assurance that reveals her peers as the poseurs they are. It all adds up to the kind of rare star who doesn’t just play the modern pop game but elevates it.
7 p.m. Monday, April 15, The Social.
Event Details
Location Details
