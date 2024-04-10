BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

NYC pop chameleon Julia Wolf comes to Orlando's Social

The performer elevates the modern pop game

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 8:18 am

Julia Wolf plays the Social on Monday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Julia Wolf plays the Social on Monday
NYC pop chameleon Julia Wolf is doing everything that all of today’s hottest young stars are doing, only she’s doing it better.

Musically, her sound’s got all the hallmarks that are de rigueur right now, except she’s sticking it with a precision that few can match.

And while everyone’s sporting hip-hop swag these days, Wolf wears it with the kind of natural assurance that reveals her peers as the poseurs they are. It all adds up to the kind of rare star who doesn’t just play the modern pop game but elevates it.

7 p.m. Monday, April 15, The Social.
Mon., April 15, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
