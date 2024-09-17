Nu-metal outliers Deftones announce Orlando arena show happening early next year

The multi-platinum Grammy-winning Californian band kick off their tour, their first extended outing in three years, in February of next year in Portland. There are only two Florida stops in late March: Orlando, and Sunrise the next night.
Expect some new tunes making their way into the setlist as the band recently wrapped recording their next album.
Along for the tour are the Mars Volta and Fleshwater.
Deftones play the Kia Center on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, through Ticketmaster.
