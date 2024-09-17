Nu-metal outliers Deftones announce Orlando arena show happening early next year

All this and Mars Volta too

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 4:21 pm

Deftones to play an arena show in Orlando next year
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Deftones to play an arena show in Orlando next year
Deftones have announced a 2025 North American tour — and that faint roar you hear is the distance is nü-metal fans, erstwhile mall-goths and Gen-Z hipsters all collectively losing their minds.

The multi-platinum Grammy-winning Californian band kick off their tour, their first extended outing in three years, in February of next year in Portland. There are only two Florida stops in late March: Orlando, and Sunrise the next night.

Expect some new tunes making their way into the setlist as the band recently wrapped recording their next album.

Along for the tour are the Mars Volta and Fleshwater.

Deftones play the Kia Center on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Matthew Moyer

