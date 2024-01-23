Norsekorea celebrates 13 years with Orlando-centric blowout and benefit concert

Get wild for the Wild

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend
Orlando indie promoter Norsekorea has been doing lots of good in the Orlando scene for a long time. Their upcoming blowout bash to celebrate 13 distinguished years of live events will underscore that with an all-day takeover of the Will’s Pub compound.

The colorful musical lineup will include notable natives Timothy Eerie, Someday River, TV Dinner, M.A.C.E., Here Here, The HVNZ, Matthew Lowry and Ripped Tide, as well as a special appearance by Mexico’s Cardiel. The bill’s most momentous feature will be a reunion of Orlando punk band Panther Camp, who’ll play their first show in more than six years and even promise to throw in a Country Slashers cover for the deep fans.

Rounding out the affair will be homegrown comedians Larry Fulford and Shaw Smith.
Besides Orlando’s musical wellbeing, Norsekorea boss Kyle Raker is also a champion for natural Florida, so this event doubles as a benefit for conservation groups the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Wildpath.

Come get wild for the wild.

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Will’s Pub and Lil Indie’s, $20-$23.

Event Details
Norsekorea’s 13 Year Anniversary Party Benefit for the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Wildpath

Sun., Jan. 28, 2 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$17-$23
Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

23 events 72 articles

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
