Norsekorea celebrates 13 years with Orlando-centric blowout and benefit concert

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend

Orlando indie promoter Norsekorea has been doing lots of good in the Orlando scene for a long time. Their upcoming blowout bash to celebrate 13 distinguished years of live events will underscore that with an all-day takeover of the Will’s Pub compound.The colorful musical lineup will include notable natives Timothy Eerie, Someday River, TV Dinner, M.A.C.E., Here Here, The HVNZ, Matthew Lowry and Ripped Tide, as well as a special appearance by Mexico’s Cardiel. The bill’s most momentous feature will be a reunion of Orlando punk band Panther Camp, who’ll play their first show in more than six years and even promise to throw in a Country Slashers cover for the deep fans.Rounding out the affair will be homegrown comedians Larry Fulford and Shaw Smith.Besides Orlando’s musical wellbeing, Norsekorea boss Kyle Raker is also a champion for natural Florida, so this event doubles as a benefit for conservation groups the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Wildpath.Come get wild for the wild.