NOLA sludge legends Eyehategod play Conduit this weekend
Bow down, Orlando. New Orleans royalty Eyehategod are coming to own our asses with the noxious Southern sludge that’s made them one of the foremost horsemen of the NOLA metal apocalypse for over 20 years.
Opening at Conduit are promising glimpses of fresh blood from the heavy Florida underground, including the raging metal punk of Plague Spitter (featuring members of Wreath), the savage hardcore of Drag Pattern (featuring members of Yashira and Gouge Away) and the experi-metal of Shock & Awe.
Event Details
Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area
Location Details
6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area
407-673-2712
36 events 42 articles
