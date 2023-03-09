Hide your eardrums! Legendary noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt are set to strike Orlando in April

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 6:28 pm

Lightning Bolt play Orlando in April, for real
Courtesy photo
Lightning Bolt play Orlando in April, for real

Veteran experimental-skronk duo Lightning Bolt have announced an Orlando show set for April — and the night will likely be ferocious. (Do they still set up on the floor? Are we old for asking that?)

Spinning off of an upcoming appearance at Sun-Ray Cinema's Sleeping Giant Fest in Jacksonville, the duo of drummer Brian Chippendale and bassist Brian Gibson will be playing only two other Florida dates: a show at Orlando's Social and the Crowbar in Tampa.

The near-mythical mainstays of the Fort Thunder arts collective in Providence, Rhode Island, Lightning Bolt made their name in the early aughts with a cathartic, light-speed sound and sweaty sets that saw the twosome set up anywhere but the stage (as we foreshadowed above).

Lightning Bolt play the Social in downtown Orlando on Saturday, April 8. Tickets are available now through Tkx.

Event Details
Lightning Bolt

Lightning Bolt

Sat., April 8, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$20

$20

