Nineties cult-rock survivors Smoking Popes roar into Conduit

When the band opened for Morrissey in 1997 and blew him off the stage nightly, the future seemed clear. ’Twas not to be, though, and the band broke up
in 1999 amid conflicts with their label and frontperson Josh Caterer’s deep-dive into Christianity.
The band got back together after a hiatus of a few years, intermittently touring and recording — and Smoking Popes circa 2024 are more of a creative force to be reckoned with than they’ve been in years. The original lineup of the band is reunited; the group just celebrated the 30th anniversary of debut Get Fired and released new single “Madison” and a cover of “Don’t You Want Me” in tandem with young’uns Sincere Engineer that crackles with energy. Nostalgia, what now?
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Conduit.
