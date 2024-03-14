Nineties cult-rock survivors Smoking Popes roar into Conduit

Turns out the band were not 'Born to Quit'

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 11:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A resurgent Smoking Popes play Orlando Tuesday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A resurgent Smoking Popes play Orlando Tuesday
In the mid-1990s, the Smoking Popes might just have been “the boys most likely to” become a Stateside version of The Smiths. Their major-label debut, Born to Quit, was a collection of heart-on-sleeve (and stuck in throat) pop anthems slathered in rough-and-rumble distortion and power chords — exemplified by Clueless soundtrack staple “Need You Around.”

When the band opened for Morrissey in 1997 and blew him off the stage nightly, the future seemed clear. ’Twas not to be, though, and the band broke up
in 1999 amid conflicts with their label and frontperson Josh Caterer’s deep-dive into Christianity.

The band got back together after a hiatus of a few years, intermittently touring and recording — and Smoking Popes circa 2024 are more of a creative force to be reckoned with than they’ve been in years. The original lineup of the band is reunited; the group just celebrated the 30th anniversary of debut Get Fired and released new single “Madison” and a cover of “Don’t You Want Me” in tandem with young’uns Sincere Engineer that crackles with energy. Nostalgia, what now?

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Conduit.

Event Details
The Smoking Popes, Rodeo Boys, Maura Weaver, Petty Thefts

The Smoking Popes, Rodeo Boys, Maura Weaver, Petty Thefts

Tue., March 19, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando bands Bughead and Telephone reunite for one loud night at Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Bughead reunite along with Telephone at Will's Pub

Jazz superstar Christian McBride lands in Orlando for a three-night run at Judson's Live

By Kyle Eagle

Christian McBride plays Orlando for three nights this week

Jimmy Eat World reflect on the past and 'Futures' ahead of arena tour with Fall Out Boy

By Alan Sculley

‘Middle’ management: Their 2001 hit single gave Jimmy Eat World a big boost

Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

By Bao Le-Huu

M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

Jazz superstar Christian McBride lands in Orlando for a three-night run at Judson's Live

By Kyle Eagle

Christian McBride plays Orlando for three nights this week

Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

By Bao Le-Huu

M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

Jimmy Eat World reflect on the past and 'Futures' ahead of arena tour with Fall Out Boy

By Alan Sculley

‘Middle’ management: Their 2001 hit single gave Jimmy Eat World a big boost

The Eagles said one last 'Long Goodbye' to Orlando at the Kia Center on Monday

By J.D. Casto

The Eagles said one last goodbye to Orlando on Monday
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us