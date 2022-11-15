Nigerian pop-star Wizkid announces Orlando arena show as part of 2023 headlining tour

Photo courtesy Wizkid/Facebook
Wizkid
Nigerian nu-school Afrobeats sensation Wizkid is heading out on a 20-date North American arena tour next year, and he'll be landing in Orlando for a show in March.
The Grammy-winning and Sony-signed young musician will kick off his "More Love, Less Ego" tour at the beginning of March in Houston, before making haste to Florida for two shows: Orlando on March 6 and Miami on March 7.
Earlier this month, Wizkid released his fifth album More Love, Less Ego
with features from Don Toliver and Skepta, among others.
Wizkid headlines Addition Financial Arena
near UCF on Monday, March 6, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov 18 through Ticketmaster.
