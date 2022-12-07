Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena

Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun.
The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Sharing the name of his tour, Burna Boy’s newest album gives a sonic glimpse into the mind and heart of the artist in his most heartfelt manner to date. Love, Damini has a rhythmic, warm and melodic feel, befitting songs that tell a story of life and growth.
7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. N., additionfiarena.com, $36-$300.