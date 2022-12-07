Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena

click to enlarge Photo by Elliot Hensford Burna Boy headlines in Orlando this week

Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun.The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recentsoundtrack.Sharing the name of his tour, Burna Boy’s newest album gives a sonic glimpse into the mind and heart of the artist in his most heartfelt manner to date.has a rhythmic, warm and melodic feel, befitting songs that tell a story of life and growth.