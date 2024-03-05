Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad brings country twang and progressive attitudes to Tuffy's in Sanford

Shoulders' music is rooted in pre-pop country, and his singing is an unmistakably old-school cowboy croon that even packs whistling and yodeling. Meanwhile, Shoulders has forcefully and articulately argued in both his career and even published writing that country music is and should be about more than the same white experience that the mainstream country machine has been commodifying for generations.
In Nick Shoulders, it all adds up to a winning unicorn of country tradition, enlightened outlook and indie sense of humor. Opening are folk-punks Holy Locust.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Tuffy’s Music Box.
Event Details
Location Details
