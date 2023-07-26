Nice guy singer-songwriter Jackson Browne graces the Dr. Phillips Center stage

Titan of the easygoing folk-rock scene of the 1970s has a hidden sideline enabling more mercurial artists

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Jackson Browne - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Jackson Browne

August singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is opening shows on his current tour with a Warren Zevon cover, “Don’t Let Us Get Sick.” It’s appropriate both as a loose nod to the last few years of (whatever) and also in that Browne has been covering Zevon songs and hyping the much-missed musician for decades.

Browne has a reputation as a nice guy, neither as unpredictable as Neil Young or as cryptic as Bob Dylan, but he’s put in more than his share of time aiding and abetting mercurial artists on the fringe, from the aforementioned Zevon to Tim Buckley and Nico — which would give anyone license to hang out in the rafters wearing a cape in perpetuity.

But Browne hewed a more direct path as a titan of the easygoing folk-rock scene of the 1970s, touring with Linda Ronstadt and effortlessly penning folky hits.

The man has staying power, both creatively with latest album Downhill From Everywhere (released in 2021) and in terms of vigor; this tour sees Browne fronting a full band and tearing through hits like “Doctor My Eyes,” “These Days,” “Late for the Sky” and “The Pretender.”

Event Details
Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne

Sat., July 29, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$49.50-$450
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

34 events 88 articles

